SeaWorld San Diego Announces New Land Focused On “Conservation”

SeaWorld San Diego just made a splash with the announcement of a brand-new land: Rescue Jr.

First opened as a marine zoological park in 1964, SeaWorld San Diego has evolved into a full-blown theme park over the years. A combo of aquatic exhibits, thrilling shows, and ocean-focused attractions set the tone for additional parks in Orlando, San Antonio, and (as of May 23, 2023) Abu Dhabi.

Once upon a time, the Park’s main attraction was its collection of orcas, with the first, Shamu, brought to the Park in 1965. As of 2023, SeaWorld San Diego is home to eight killer whales. However, since the documentary Blackfish (2013) shed light on the treatment of killer whales in captivity, the Park – along with its Florida and Texas counterparts – has tried to shift the spotlight from its orcas to thrills and conservation efforts.

With the announcement of its newest land, SeaWorld San Diego is pushing this narrative even further. On May 10, it unveiled Rescue Jr. – a rethemed area where young Guests can “have fun learning about animals and how you can help with conservation every day.”

Rescue Jr. replaces Sesame Street Bay of Play, the Park’s former children’s area made redundant with the opening of the standalone Sesame Place Park on March 26, 2022.

Many of Rescue Jr.’s attractions are rethemed rides from Sesame Street Bay of Play. These include Rescue Riders, an aerial carousel where Guests can soar through the air on a jet ski and experience the excitement of a rescue mission firsthand. Rescue Rafter will offer Guests the chance to “ride the waves just like the dedicated teams at SeaWorld Rescue,” while Tidepool Twist is a teacup-style ride where Guests can learn about the fascinating variety of sea life found in tide pools.

The new land features a soft play area called the Mini Rescuer Training Zone, filled with “ocean-themed play structures” to entertain young adventurers. Guests can also cool off at the Rescue Bay Splash Zone.

A new addition is the presence of Animal Conservation Ambassadors. These passionate experts will host daily presentations to teach Guests about SeaWorld San Diego’s ongoing conservation efforts.

As of 2023, SeaWorld San Diego has rescued over 40,000 animals, including the likes of local legend Freeway. With attendance down at SeaWorld Parks across the United States, leaning into its conservation efforts is the smartest way to reset the brand’s image – especially when it does actually have positive work to promote.

“Rescue Jr is a fun and exciting way for our younger guests to learn about the animal rescue that our dedicated teams do every day, 365 days a year,” said SeaWorld San Diego Park President Jim Lake. “No matter how young, my hope is that all guests come away with a better understanding of how important it is to be a part of protecting the animals around us, and maybe we can be the spark that ignites a passion in kids to become animal rescuers, scientists, veterinarians or conservationists.”

Rescue Jr. is set to open at SeaWorld San Diego later this spring.