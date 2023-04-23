“I Feared for My Life” Family Attacked at SeaWorld San Diego

During a family trip to SeaWorld San Diego, a couple and their two-year-old daughter were attacked by other Guests at the Park for unknown reasons while in line for a ride.

Seaworld Parks are some of the most popular amusement parks in the entire world. With fantastic locations like SeaWorld San Diego, SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and the upcoming SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the Parks have proven to be a great source of education and fun.

Their most popular attractions revolve around experiences with incredible animals, including tropical fish, whales, a dolphin swim, and the orca encounter.

However, on a recent visit to SeaWorld San Diego, a family’s trip went catastrophically wrong when a random Guest mysteriously attacked them.

“I Feared For My Life.”

While at SeaWorld on April 20, a male Guest said he was waiting in line next to his wife with his daughter on his shoulders. The Guest in front of them turned around and confronted them, saying, “Why are you looking at me?” Despite their replies that they weren’t, the man attacked

In an interview with NBC7 San Diego, the husband says that his daughter “hit her head, really bad” and “…after that, I heard screaming from my wife, and I saw that two ladies were hitting her so I ran and tried to protect her, and I couldn’t do anything because this guy grabs me again and throws me to the ground again.”

The wife said, “I feared for my life, I was short of breath, I couldn’t breathe.”

SeaWorld Entertainment released a statement regarding the altercation:

“Earlier this month, a Park employee witnessed an altercation involving Guests. In accordance with Park security protocols, the employee promptly notified Park security. Our security team worked with local authorities to address the situation. The safety of our Guests and staff is always our top priority.

As part of our commitment to safety, we do not speak publicly about the relevant procedures or equipment we have in place.”

Despite this, the couple says they received no help from security despite dozens of people, including employees, looking on. The couple even saw their attackers leave the Park, and no arrest has been made.

Random Fights Are Not Only Happening at SeaWorld

Attacks and fights within theme parks are not new and have been increasing around the nation. In the past few months alone, fights have also been reported at Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, and various Six Flags parks.

In response, Parks have been doing their due diligence to try and curb these attacks, including upping security and even applying chaperone policies for teenage Guests.

Knott’s Berry Farm has already begun enforcing a chaperone rule, and Disney is believed to follow suit.

