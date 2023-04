Despite shocking documentaries like Blackfish (2013) and protests led by animal-activist groups like PETA, SeaWorld boasts some of the world’s most famous Theme Park destinations. With locations in Orlando, San Diego, San Antonio, and Abu Dhabi, the aquatic vacation destination is home to record-breaking rollercoasters alongside awe-inspiring animals like dolphins, orcas, and sea lions.

But the most recent controversy about SeaWorld Orlando has nothing to do with its animals or Theme Park attractions. Instead, a viral video shared by @thebenjaminfam alleges a negative experience with a SeaWorld employee:

The TikTok, which now has over 1.3 million views, shows the family checking out with some snacks and drinks. As they attempt to pay with Apple Pay or some other mobile payment, the cashier allegedly tells one of them to “Hurry up.”

“Did she say ‘Hurry up?’” the Guest filming asks. The cashier pointed at her and implied that she wanted the woman to hurry because people were waiting behind her.

“I’m her daughter. We’re together,” the Guest responded. “And don’t tell her to hurry up. You can wait.”

“What in the world?” she asked after paying. “She lost her mind.”

The Guest took a photo of the SeaWorld employee and wrote, “the smile gets me every time, [shaking my head].”

“We spend way too much money at these parks for stuff like this to happen,” she concluded.

Commenters were split. Some agreed with the Guest, but others sympathized with the employee trying to manage a busy line in a crowded Theme Park.

“She need to find another job,” said @asia_monroemv. “Cuz this is not magical at all!”

“You also don’t know what she’s been through all day, and how long that woman sat there at the register,” @morgandw30 argued. “They time those people on the register and can get introuble if they have the till open for to long.”

SeaWorld Orlando has not publicly responded to the viral video.

When visiting any Theme Park, head to Guest Services if you have an issue with a Team Member or other experience.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment operations.