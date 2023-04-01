Florida Park to Free Killer Whale Back Into the Wild

Ten years after the release of Blackfish (2013), one Florida park has agreed to return its killer whale to the ocean.

Killer whales – or orcas – have been a regular fixture in aquariums and theme parks for decades. Since the first orca was taken into captivity in 1961, the likes of SeaWorld in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego, Marineland in France, and Loro Parque in Tenerife have built their parks around exclusive killer whale experiences.

Animal rights activists have always opposed the use of orcas for entertainment. But when Blackfish shared the story of Tilikum – a whale at SeaWorld Orlando involved with three of the four fatal attacks caused by orcas in captivity – the conversation went global.

In the years since, multiple parks have ended their orca breeding programs, SeaWorld announced it would discontinue all theatrical orca shows, and, as of 2023, there are just 55 captive killer whales in parks across the globe.

This number is set to drop even further. Florida park Miami Seaquarium just announced plans to release Lolita – the world’s second-oldest captive orca – back into the ocean.

The aquarium, which is owned by the Dolphin Company, revealed on Twitter that they had negotiated the decision with the animal rights group Friends of Lolita.

We are proud to share that the @MiamiSeaquarium has entered into a formal and binding agreement with Friends of Lolita to change Lolita’s future. pic.twitter.com/oWWvbIgkFK — The Dolphin Company (@TheDolphinCo_) March 30, 2023

Founded in 1955, Miami Seaquarium is one of the oldest oceanariums in the United States. Lolita joined the Park in 1970 after being captured as a calf in Washington’s Puget Sound.

While she initially had a friend in fellow orca Hugo, he passed away in 1980 after injuring himself on the wall of the tank Lolita still lives alone today. One of the biggest complaints about orca captivity is that they’re social animals, living their entire lives in pods of two to 15 animals.

Lolita retired from performing in 2022. She’ll now return to her native waters in the Pacific Northwest, living in a semi-wild sea pen. She won’t be alone. A pair of pacific white-sided dolphin companions, Li’i and Loki, will also relocate back to the wild by her side.

At the age of 53, it’s questionable how prepared Lolita is for a coast-to-coast journey and the stress of adapting to a new environment. However, the trip is well-funded to ensure she receives the best care possible. The Guardian reports that Jim Irsay – the owner of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts – has made a “generous contribution” towards the venture.

Miami Seaquarium is the first park to return a captive killer whale back into the wild. Now that the ball’s rolling, it’ll be interesting to see which (if any) parks follow suit – especially if Lolita’s return goes smoothly.

Lolita is expected to leave Miami Seaquarium for the ocean in the next 18 to 24 months.