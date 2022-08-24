SeaWorld Accused of Creating ‘Jurassic World’ Hybrid Orcas

A former SeaWorld Trainer claims the theme park attempted to create hybrid Jurassic World-style killer Orcas.

If you’ve seen the movie franchise Jurassic World, you know the premise of the first movie introduces the fact that simple dinosaurs aren’t enough anymore for the popular theme park. “Kids look at a dinosaur the same as an elephant at the city zoo. Guests want them bigger, stronger, more teeth,” as Claire Dearing– played by Bryce Dallas Howard– shares.

That’s when the scientists in the lab are tasked with coming up with genetic hybrids.

It seems, however, that this may not be as far-fetched of an idea as it sounds of the surface. At least, according to one former SeaWorld Trainer.

John Hargrove spent 20 years working at SeaWorld and recently told The Sun newspaper that when the theme park still had a breeding program, subspecies of orca that would never meet in the wild were made to mate. This was part of an attempt by the park to create more whales as tourist attractions, he said.

“That is exactly what we did at SeaWorld,” Hargrove said. “[…]The main takeaway with creating a hybrid orca is that you truly have no idea what you’ve created because they don’t exist in nature. So all things are possible.”

Though Hargrove has held fast to his claim, SeaWorld– which operates theme parks in Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio– said this claims are blatantly false.

“There is nothing new in these claims. The wild characterizations from this former employee – who has not worked at SeaWorld in any capacity for 10 years – are designed to get clicks, not communicate facts or science,” a SeaWorld spokesperson told Newsweek.“The fact is SeaWorld is independently accredited, reviewed, and certified by both federal wildlife agencies and independent third party experts to uphold the highest standards of animal care. Much of what the world knows about killer whales today is because of what has been learned through nearly 60 years of care and study of orcas in accredited zoological facilities such as SeaWorld. That knowledge and expertise continues to directly benefit the understanding of the health and conservation of wild orca populations. SeaWorld ended its killer whale breeding program in March 2016.”

While there has been no evidence of this breeding claim, a recent video emerged showing two Orcas fighting at the theme park in San Diego, resulting in at least one sustaining injuries.

