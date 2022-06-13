Universal Announces It’s Combining ‘Back to the Future’ & ‘Jurassic World’ Into One Attraction

If you love vintage Universal, you’re going to love the newest attraction announced by Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to three unique theme parks in Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park. The Epic Universe, Universal’s largest theme park, is currently under construction and is set to open in 2025.

While many Universal Orlando fans have been looking forward to the opening of the Epic Universe to see and experience all the new attractions, it seems that there is another announced attraction that will open before the new theme park, this time in Universal’s CityWalk.

Universal Orlando Resort shared the announcement on Twitter:

Universal’s Great Movie Escape, two extraordinary escape adventures inspired by Jurassic World and Back to the Future, is coming to Universal CityWalk this Fall. Tickets and additional details will be released soon.

Inside the Magic previously reported that Universal was planning construction on an escape room experience at Universal’s CityWalk and this announcement confirms just that.

The attraction will bring Back to the Future out of retirement and will give the beloved IP a new place in Universal Orlando Resort after the beloved ride in Universal Studios Florida was retired more than a decade ago. In addition to bringing back the old IP in Back to the Future, Universal will also utilize Jurassic World in this new experience.

Details have not been announced as of yet for the new offering, but Universal did announce that the escape room is set to open this fall. The attraction will take over the space previously held by the popular nightclub The Groove.

In addition to the new escape room, Universal’s CityWalk is also full of world-class restaurants, shops, night clubs, a movie theater, mini golf course, and much more.

What do you think of this announcement from Universal Orlando? Let us know in the comments!