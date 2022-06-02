Universal’s Newest Park May Have a Sewage Problem

Universal Orlando Resort is currently in the midst of several major construction projects.

Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida is undergoing a lengthy refurbishment that will see the attraction closed until late summer. Universal also reopened Poseidon’s Fury a couple of months ago after more than two years closed and then followed that up by reopening the Caro-Seuss-el this past week after more than a year closed.

However, there is no bigger construction undertaking happening right now than the Epic Universe.

Universal Orlando is facing a lawsuit pertaining to its deal to purchase land to build the Epic Universe, but there might be another major problem.

User @jnnfrmntngro recently shared a video on TikTok explaining that the Epic Universe is located next to a sewage treatment plant and many people have reported being able to catch odors from the plant while driving past the theme park site.

Universal Orlando Resort hasn’t addressed the potential problem, but there is certainly a ton of anticipation building surrounding the theme park.

The Epic Universe is expected to open in 2025 and Universal has already confirmed that a Super Nintendo World will be a major land in the theme park. Outside of Super Nintendo World, an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is expected along with a How To Train Your Dragon land and a Classic Universal Monsters land. Many Universal Orlando fans have speculated that Universal’s Classic Monsters Cafe, which just closed in Universal Studios Florida, could be a part of the Epic Universe when it opens.

In addition, the area will have a hotel at the back of the theme park and there are already being sites cultivated for a couple more Resorts to be built, as well.

What do you think of the Epic Universe’s location? Let us know in the comments!