Universal Orlando Resort Could Be Adding an Escape Room

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions and experiences.

Guests who visit Universal Orlando have the opportunity to experience attractions at three distinct theme parks– Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay– as well as all the sights and sounds that come with Universal’s CityWalk.

One of the most popular destinations at Universal’s CityWalk used to be the dance club The Groove, but we discovered last year that Universal had filed permits for partial destruction of the venue and the belief is that spelled the end for the nightclub.

With The Groove empty, many Universal Orlando fans have been wondering what might come in its place. Perhaps, there is some clarity on that front.

Theme Park Reporter Alicia Stella recently shared a permit for Project 235 at Universal’s CityWalk, which is The Groove’s former building, for “exterior renovation.” The rumor is that the space will now be turned into an escape room.

New permit and notice of commencement for Project 235 at Universal CityWalk Orlando. Rumored to be for an Escape Room replacing The Groove, the first permit was for interior demolition, while this is for “Phase 2 Interior and Exterior Renovation.” Nothing has been announced yet.

There have long been speculations that an escape room would be coming to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal filed a trademark for “Universal’s Great Movie Escape” back in 2018.

While nothing has been confirmed by Universal, this could be a fun idea for an attraction to add to Universal’s CityWalk. CityWalk is home to some world-class eateries, shops, and has a movie theater and mini-golf course.

Adding an escape room could be a nice attraction for Guests to enjoy and would be a ‘change of pace’ for those families on vacation to enjoy perhaps on a day away from the Parks or on an evening after enjoying Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, or Universal’s Volcano Bay.

If Universal used this trademark as its idea for the escape room, it would also give the Resort a chance to bring back themes from classic attractions that have gone extinct from Universal Studios like Back to the Future (1985), Jaws (1975), and Twister (1996).

What do you think of the idea of an escape room at Universal Orlando Resort?