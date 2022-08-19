Shocking Orca Attack at SeaWorld Leaves One Injured

Guests recently visiting SeaWorld were shocked at what unfolded in front of them.

There are plenty of fun experiences to enjoy when visiting SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, or SeaWorld San Diego. SeaWorld is known for its abundance of thrill rides, plus experiences to enjoy and encounter marine life up close and personal.

However, a recent trip to the San Diego amusement park left many visitors stunned.

PETA shared a video of an apparent Orca attack at the theme park filmed by a Guest. The attack resulted in a “serious wound” to at least one of the animals, according to the release.

“PETA received eyewitness footage from a visitor revealing a violent attack among orcas this morning, resulting in a serious wound to at least one of the animals. In response, PETA has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), calling on the agency to investigate the abusement park for apparent federal Animal Welfare Act violations over housing incompatible animals together, a practice the company has been warned against in the past.”

PETA shared that the incident occurred just a day after the orca Nakai died. The Orca was involved in a similar incident in 2012 and sustained puncture marks and lost a chunk of his jaw during an attack.

The visitor who caught the attack the video said they “immediately saw blood soaking the water.”

“We all immediately saw blood soaking the water which triggered my [nine] year old daughter to start crying. We would see bite marks [and] fresh wounds all over the side of the whale. Every couple seconds two more orcas would jump out of the water to continuing [sic] attacking the hurt orca.” In the video—which appears to show the injured orca beaching themself to get away from the aggressors—a child can be heard asking, “How is [the orca] still alive?” and “I thought they hug each other, not fight each other.”

Following the incident, the amusement park released a statement saying that the video was “misleading and mischaracterized.”

“The video released by PETA is misleading and mischaracterized. In fact, it shows common orca behaviors exhibited by both wild populations and those in human care as part of natural social interactions. During the interaction, one of the orcas sustained some minor and superficial abrasions that pose no serious health risk. “Numerous scientific papers have been published about these behaviors among wild orcas. The papers include documented physical evidence in orcas that resulted from these same types of interactions in the open ocean.”

However, PETA has denounced that statement and shared that they are calling on the USDA to investigate.

“In two days, one orca has died and another has been attacked by other frustrated, closely confined orcas, resulting in a serious injury—and young children were witnesses to the carnage,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA is calling on the USDA to investigate SeaWorld for holding animals in conditions so stressful they would lead to horrific attacks and reminds families to stay away from any park that imprisons orcas or other animals.”

