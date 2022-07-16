Orlando Theme Park Reminds Guests of Fun Summer Offerings With Hilarious Video

Summer is here, and we can’t wait to visit our favorite theme parks to enjoy all the fun!

Whether you’re planning a visit to Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, Busch Gardens Tampa, or SeaWorld Orlando, there is so much to see and do, with fun-filled days for the whole family to enjoy!

Recently, SeaWorld Orlando (@seaworldorlando) reminded its Guests of one of the Park’s most popular offerings through a hilarious video posted on the Park’s TikTok account. The video talks about SeaWorld’s “Sunny Day Guarantee,” which gives Guests the chance to enjoy the Park on a different day if the inclement weather interrupts their visit with a free ticket!

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

If Florida weather interrupts your fun at SeaWorld Orlando, don’t fret! Guests will receive a complimentary return visit to the park to be used within 1 year of their initial visit; just stop by the Guest Services Counter for your return visit!(Must have your original admission ticket or order number to receive a Sunny Day Ticket.) #SeaWorldOrlando#fyp#themeparktiktok

SeaWorld Orlando’s website states the following regarding the Park’s Sunny Day Guarantee:

SeaWorld’s Inclement Weather Policy Afternoon showers are common during the summer months in Orlando and safety is our #1 concern.

Let’s face it, sometimes the rain just won’t go away. So, our commitment is that if the rain ruins the fun at SeaWorld in Orlando, guests will receive a complimentary return visit to the park to be used within 1 year of their initial visit. No matter how much rain — from small showers to mighty monsoons — just stop by the Guest Services Counter or submit your information below for your return visit. You will need your original admission ticket or order number to receive a Sunny Day Ticket. Eligibility: The following are not eligible for Sunny Day Tickets: Pass Members; Complimentary ticket holders (including Sunny Day ticket); 14 Day Length of Stay tickets and packages; Discovery Cove ticket packages (including 14 day unlimited); Guests who do not have their original admission ticket or order number.

The following MAY not be eligible for Sunny Day Tickets and should check at Guest Services for details: Promotional / discounted tickets (group sale tickets); and Promotional Multi Day tickets. SeaWorld has many more fun offerings for Guests to enjoy all summer long, including free beer for eligible Guests and Electric Ocean, the Park’s summer event. Now and through August 4, Guests 21 years and older can celebrate the summer with a complimentary 7-ounce beer at Waterway Grill from 10:30 A.M. until 1 hour before the Park close. This offer pairs perfectly with Electric Ocean and is a great way to cool down while Guests enjoy world-class shows, water rides, and coasters, including the award-winning coaster Ice Breaker. Related: Florida Theme Park Announces FREE Beer For Guests All Summer Long And on select nights now through September 5, Guests can enjoy all the fun Electric Ocean has to offer, including world-class DJs in family-friendly dance parties, fun night entertainment offerings, a whole new way to experience your favorite SeaWorld attractions, and a series of live concerts! We can’t wait to visit the Park and enjoy all there is to see and do at SeaWorld Orlando this summer!

SeaWorld Orlando is home to over a dozen attractions for the entire family to enjoy, from Elmo’s Choo Choo Train and Cookie Drop! at Sesame Street Land, to Mako, Manta, Kraken, and Ice Breaker. When visiting the Park, Guests can also experience outstanding presentations, animal experiences, exclusive tours, and delicious dining offerings. With so much to see and do, SeaWorld will make every Guest’s visit to the Park a wonderful experience.

We recently heard some exciting announcements for Howl-O-Scream, the Park’s haunting Halloween event, and we couldn’t be more excited — and terrified — for all the chilling haunts Guests will be able to experience during the event.

The Park will soon add a new thrilling roller coaster for Guests to enjoy. High Surf, SeaWorld Orlando’s seventh roller coaster, is planned to open next year, and we couldn’t be more excited about it!

We’ve also learned more about SeaWorld’s efforts to support wildlife through several rescue and rehabilitation programs and even about SeaWorld San Diego dealing with Freeway, the sea lion. This repeat offender has been rescued by Team Members at least three times since last year.

With parks in Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio, SeaWorld has a variety of thrill rides to offer its Guests, including Ice Breaker, Infinity Falls, Mako, Kraken, Manta, Journey to Atlantis, NEW Texas Stingray, Riptide Rescue, Sea Swinger, Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster, Great White Roller Coaster, Steel Eel Roller Coaster, Rio Loco, Tidal Surge, Emperor, Electric Eel and Tidal Twister.

Will you visit SeaWorld Orlando this summer? Let us know in the comments below!