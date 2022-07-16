Orlando Theme Park Reminds Guests of Fun Summer Offerings With Hilarious Video

Summer is here, and we can’t wait to visit our favorite theme parks to enjoy all the fun!
Whether you’re planning a visit to Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, Busch Gardens Tampa, or SeaWorld Orlando, there is so much to see and do, with fun-filled days for the whole family to enjoy!
Recently, SeaWorld Orlando (@seaworldorlando) reminded its Guests of one of the Park’s most popular offerings through a hilarious video posted on the Park’s TikTok account. The video talks about SeaWorld’s “Sunny Day Guarantee,” which gives Guests the chance to enjoy the Park on a different day if the inclement weather interrupts their visit with a free ticket!
You can see the video below or click here to watch it.
If Florida weather interrupts your fun at SeaWorld Orlando, don’t fret! Guests will receive a complimentary return visit to the park to be used within 1 year of their initial visit; just stop by the Guest Services Counter for your return visit!(Must have your original admission ticket or order number to receive a Sunny Day Ticket.) #SeaWorldOrlando#fyp#themeparktiktok
SeaWorld Orlando’s website states the following regarding the Park’s Sunny Day Guarantee:
SeaWorld’s Inclement Weather Policy
More on SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando is home to over a dozen attractions for the entire family to enjoy, from Elmo’s Choo Choo Train and Cookie Drop! at Sesame Street Land, to Mako, Manta, Kraken, and Ice Breaker. When visiting the Park, Guests can also experience outstanding presentations, animal experiences, exclusive tours, and delicious dining offerings. With so much to see and do, SeaWorld will make every Guest’s visit to the Park a wonderful experience.
We recently heard some exciting announcements for Howl-O-Scream, the Park’s haunting Halloween event, and we couldn’t be more excited — and terrified — for all the chilling haunts Guests will be able to experience during the event.
The Park will soon add a new thrilling roller coaster for Guests to enjoy. High Surf, SeaWorld Orlando’s seventh roller coaster, is planned to open next year, and we couldn’t be more excited about it!
We’ve also learned more about SeaWorld’s efforts to support wildlife through several rescue and rehabilitation programs and even about SeaWorld San Diego dealing with Freeway, the sea lion. This repeat offender has been rescued by Team Members at least three times since last year.
With parks in Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio, SeaWorld has a variety of thrill rides to offer its Guests, including Ice Breaker, Infinity Falls, Mako, Kraken, Manta, Journey to Atlantis, NEW Texas Stingray, Riptide Rescue, Sea Swinger, Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster, Great White Roller Coaster, Steel Eel Roller Coaster, Rio Loco, Tidal Surge, Emperor, Electric Eel and Tidal Twister.
