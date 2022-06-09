Florida Theme Park Announces FREE Beer For Guests All Summer Long

Central Florida is home to many theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld Orlando.

Each theme park offers something unique for families, but SeaWorld specifically recently won the top spot for best theme park in the country, as well as best new attraction with Ice Breaker on the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

SeaWorld Orlando describes the award-winning attraction as:

Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four airtime-filled launches, both backward and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida – a 93 feet tall spike with 100-degree angle. The thrills continue as riders fly over a near-vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills. The brand-new coaster will be located across from Wild Arctic and opens February 18, 2022.

Summertime is a popular time for families to travel to Central Florida to check out everything the state has to offer. If you plan on coming to Orlando, Florida this summer, make sure you swing by SeaWorld because the theme park just announced they will be bringing back their popular free beer offering.

SeaWorld took to Instagram to announce the returning offer, writing:

For GuestsWhat’s better than beer? FREE BEER 🍻 Celebrate the fact that free beer is BACK at SeaWorld Orlando and head to Waterway Bar now through August 4 to pick up a FREE ice-cold 7 oz. beer each time you visit this summer. (Must be 21+ with a valid ID)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SeaWorld Orlando (@seaworldorlando)

In order to enjoy the free beer, Guests must be 21 years or older and show proper ID. Additionally, Guests will be able to get a free ice-cold 7 oz. beer each time they visit this summer.

Will you be visiting SeaWorld Orlando this summer for free beer? Let us know in the comments below.