Animal at SeaWorld Orlando Surprisingly Breaks Free Of Enclosure Terrifying Guests

There is plenty to see and experience when visiting SeaWorld Orlando.

From the all-new roller coaster Ice Breaker to world-class shows like Dolphin Adventures and much more, there is something for everyone to enjoy while at SeaWorld.

One of the most beloved experiences at SeaWorld Orlando is the opportunity to see various marine life. A wild video has surfaced from one of these experiences recently that shows an animal escaping its enclosure right in front of Guests.

Tik Toker user @LighterTravels recently shared a video where a penguin sped forward and lunged itself over the glass enclosure to get to Guests.

Never a dull moment at SeaWorld Orlando 😱 #lightertravels #fyp#sisters #budgettravels #seaworld #springbreak #florida #orlando#penguin #omg #lol

As you can see in the video above, it seems the penguin was excited to see Guests and wanted to get a closer look. Of course, this moment was a little scary at first for many of the Guests who were present as we can hear a few shrieks and screams. SeaWorld Orlando Team Members are expertly-trained on how to handle incidents like this one and were able to keep both the Guests and animals safe.

Here’s what SeaWorld Orlando says about the Antarctica Empire of the Penguin Habitat:

Explore the habitat of Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin®, where you can see five species of penguins. Get a glimpse of this penguin colony in cool extremes: bringing you above and below their icy world. See penguins waddle around in snowy environments or gliding gracefully under water in this expansive habitat. Get cold easily? Bring a sweater or long sleeves, because these penguins prefer cooler temperatures.

SeaWorld Orlando is home to many exciting attractions. The Florida theme park just recently opened Ice Breaker, an exciting new roller coaster featuring four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida – a 93 feet tall spike with 100 degree angle.

In addition Guests at the theme park can enjoy rides like Infinity Falls, Mako, Kraken, Manta, Journey to Atlantis, Sesame Street Land, Sky Tower, Turtle Trek, and much more. If that weren’t enough, you can enjoy world-class shows featuring stunning marine life, including Dolphin Adventures, Orca Encounter, and Sea Lion & Otter Spotlight. And, don’t forget about the many animal encounters located throughout the theme park.

What do you think of this crazy encounter at SeaWorld Orlando? Let us know in the comments!