Florida Theme Park Introducing Beer Garden Next To Kids Zone

There are more theme parks to enjoy in Orlando than just Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort.
While it doesn’t draw as many patrons each year, SeaWorld Orlando has continued to grow its footprint in the area and recently announced a new experience coming this weekend.
Twitter user @ExpThemePark shared photos of construction walls that have been up inside the Parks with signs that say “Our Re-Imagined Beer Garden Coming February 11.”
A reimagined beer garden is coming to @SeaWorld
Perhaps the most interesting part of the new experience is the placement, however. The reimagined beer garden will be right next to Sesame Street, the well-known kids area at SeaWorld Orlando.
SeaWorld Orlando describes Sesame Street as:
SeaWorld Orlando is set to open its state-of-the-art coaster Ice Breaker in just a matter of days, on February 18, and the theme park was just named the Best Amusement Park in America in 2021, according to the readers of USA Today.
