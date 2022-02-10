Florida Theme Park Introducing Beer Garden Next To Kids Zone

There are more theme parks to enjoy in Orlando than just Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort.

While it doesn’t draw as many patrons each year, SeaWorld Orlando has continued to grow its footprint in the area and recently announced a new experience coming this weekend.

Twitter user @ExpThemePark shared photos of construction walls that have been up inside the Parks with signs that say “Our Re-Imagined Beer Garden Coming February 11.”

A reimagined beer garden is coming to @SeaWorld

A reimagined beer garden is coming to @SeaWorld pic.twitter.com/vdYucX9jeB — Expedition Theme Park (@ExpThemePark) February 9, 2022

Perhaps the most interesting part of the new experience is the placement, however. The reimagined beer garden will be right next to Sesame Street, the well-known kids area at SeaWorld Orlando.

SeaWorld Orlando describes Sesame Street as:

You and your family will be able to walk down Sesame Street, connecting to all of the fun, laughter and learning of the world famous street. Laughter and learning live at Sesame Street, and now Sesame Street lives at SeaWorld Orlando! Bring your family to the neighborhood your favorite furry friends call home. Take a stroll down Sesame Street and stop by the famous stoop at 123. Explore the inside of Hooper’s Store, then head for big fun at Big Bird’s Nest. Sesame Street is exactly as you imagined, and with an award-winning parade and attractions, it’s more fun than you could ever dream. Come and play with Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby and all the gang. Walk down Sesame Street for the very first time at SeaWorld Orlando.

SeaWorld Orlando is set to open its state-of-the-art coaster Ice Breaker in just a matter of days, on February 18, and the theme park was just named the Best Amusement Park in America in 2021, according to the readers of USA Today.

What are your thoughts on this new feature at SeaWorld Orlando? Let us know in the comments!