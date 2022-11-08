Dolphin Attack Shocks Guests at SeaWorld

SeaWorld Orlando recently became the sight of a shocking attack, according to bystanders.

There are plenty of fun experiences to enjoy when visiting SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, or SeaWorld San Diego. SeaWorld is known for its abundance of thrill rides, plus experiences to enjoy and encounter marine life up close and personal.

However, a trip to SeaWorld Orlando recently did not go as planned. A bystander shared a video where they said a dolphin pod “repeatedly attacked one of the dolphins in the pod while the trainers were trying to do the show.”

User @the.man.child shared the video on TikTok.

A dolphin pod at SeaWorld Orlando today repeatedly attacked one of the dolphins in the pod, while the trainers were trying to do the show, causing the dolphin to start bleeding. 😬😥😥 #dolphin #seaworld #seaworldorlando#attack #violent #nature #fyp #wild #orlando #Florida

The dolphin began bleeding, according to the Guest.

Earlier this year, PETA shared a video of an apparent Orca attack at the San Diego theme park filmed by a Guest. The attack resulted in a “serious wound” to at least one of the animals, according to the release.

“PETA received eyewitness footage from a visitor revealing a violent attack among orcas this morning, resulting in a serious wound to at least one of the animals. In response, PETA has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), calling on the agency to investigate the abusement park for apparent federal Animal Welfare Act violations over housing incompatible animals together, a practice the company has been warned against in the past.”

SeaWorld responded with comments of its own:

“The video released by PETA is misleading and mischaracterized. In fact, it shows common orca behaviors exhibited by both wild populations and those in human care as part of natural social interactions. During the interaction, one of the orcas sustained some minor and superficial abrasions that pose no serious health risk. “Numerous scientific papers have been published about these behaviors among wild orcas. The papers include documented physical evidence in orcas that resulted from these same types of interactions in the open ocean.”

At this time, SeaWorld has not issued comments on the incident that reportedly occurred at SeaWorld Orlando that the video above is referencing.

SeaWorld describes Dolphin Adventures as “an all-new presentation where you will explore the exciting world of bottlenose dolphins in a way you’ve never experienced before.” Smart, playful, and found right off the coast of Florida, bottlenose dolphins are well-known ocean ambassadors at the theme park. But there’s much more to their story, as you’ll discover in this fascinating new presentation at Dolphin Stadium. Explore their natural behaviors and the traits they’ve evolved to help them survive and thrive. Hear what’s behind their playfulness and how it helps us make discoveries. Learn the role they play in our planet’s oceans, as well as the threats they face. Experience every thrilling moment and take away inspiring insights about caring for our natural world, only at Dolphin Adventures.

What do you think of this video at SeaWorld? Let us know in the comments.