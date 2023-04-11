SeaWorld Unveils “Record-Breaking” New Coaster

SeaWorld has revealed exciting details about its newest coaster.

Since 1964, SeaWorld has entertained Guests across the United States with spectacular sights from the marine world. What started as a zoological park where visitors could encounter everything from orcas to stingrays has evolved a little over the years, thanks in no small part to backlash over its use of captive creatures for entertainment.

Today, SeaWorld is all about education, conservation, entertainment, and big thrills. Its Parks in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio are home to some of the most exciting coasters on the scene – and it seems its newest Park is set to follow the same trend.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens in May and has just shared the first glimpse at its biggest attraction: Manta.

Discover tropical marine life on a lively journey through the Tropical Ocean. Enjoy live shows and ride the Manta Coaster for 17 airtime moments with the world's first zero-gravity flip-out, immersing in the world of manta rays.#TropicalOcean #YasIsland #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/toyhIcBedH — SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (@SeaWorldAD) April 10, 2023

While it shares a name with SeaWorld’s roller coasters in Orlando and San Diego, this version of Manta is totally unique (although closer to the latter than Orlando’s version). This record-breaking coaster is set to give riders a record of 18 airtime moments, features the world’s first zero gravity flip-out, and contains the world’s first twisting double-down dive.

Don’t speak coaster talk? Translated into English, that means “an exhilarating ride you’ll never forget.”

Manta is located in Tropical Ocean – the fourth of eight lands unveiled so far for SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. For the thrill-averse, there’s plenty to keep you busy in the land, including the Dolphin Presentation and an immersive rainforest experience.

Just like everything else we’ve heard about SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the land is totally unique – which, we’d argue, is why this Park is destined for success. After years of negative headlines and online backlash, SeaWorld is desperately in need of a reputation reset. Creating the next-generation of sea-park seems like the perfect way to do it.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi – and Manta – open on May 23.