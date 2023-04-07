SeaWorld Reveals New Land Themed Like an “Underwater World”

SeaWorld just dropped details about the fourth land coming to its new Park in May.

The world’s biggest chain of sea parks will soon open its fourth destination with SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Unlike SeaWorld’s parks in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio, this Park is set to be totally orca-free – focusing instead on education, conservation, and rehabilitation.

Until the last few weeks, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has been something of a mystery. Most of the Park (with the exception of a roller coaster) is indoors, and while we knew it would be home to the world’s largest aquarium, we knew very little about the adventures in store for future Guests.

As the grand opening approaches, however, SeaWorld has shared more info about the eight lands contained within its walls. It started with One Ocean – the hub of the Park, featuring its Animal Care Center, where Guests can get “an up-close look” at how the team cares for its animals. Then came Abu Dhabi Ocean, dedicated to local wildlife and marine traditions, and Rocky Point, themed to the Pacific Northwest.

Now SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has revealed its fourth land: MicroOcean.

Explore MicroOcean, a world that celebrates the beauty, wonder and impact of the smallest of marine life, with interactive experiences and rides for the whole family. Discover this fascinating underwater world for a truly unforgettable adventure!

After passing through “Shrinkerators” (colorful arches intended to make you feel like you’ve shrunken down to micro-size), Guests enter SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s most colorful land.

Dive into MicroOcean and discover how tiny creatures can make a big impact! Shrink down to plankton size for a new perspective on a colourful underwater world.#MicroOcean #YasIsland #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/UKhxULlbCe — SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (@SeaWorldAD) April 7, 2023

This is the Park’s most overtly kid-focused land, featuring four family-friendly attractions: OctoZoom!, Jelly Plunge, Turtle Twist, and Eel Racer. Guests will also be able to meet original characters from the deep waters, such as Krill Dude and Sea Stars.

Other attractions in MicroOcean include a children’s climbing area, Kelp Climb, and the Explorer’s Sea Base. This offers young Guests the chance to learn more about the life of plankton and its impact on the ocean. Food-wise, Guests can also visit Bitsy Bites for snacks in between adventures.

Like everything we’ve learned about SeaWorld Abu Dhabi so far, MicroOcean is a totally unique land – unlike anything seen in Orlando, San Diego, or San Antonio. Considering the backlash the Parks have faced in recent years, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. In fact, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi might just provide the direction SeaWorld needs to regain its reputation.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens its doors on May 23, 2023.