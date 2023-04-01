SeaWorld Shares More Details About Its Brand-New Park

SeaWorld will open its fourth location in May – and it’s just revealed more details about the exciting new Park.

Dedicated to marine life, conservation, education, and, of course, fun, SeaWorld currently has three locations in the United States. The first opened in San Diego in 1964, with an Orlando Park following in 1973 and another in San Antonio opening in 1988.

Since then, SeaWorld has faced plenty of controversies. After the release of Blackfish (2013) and two deadly incidents from its infamous inhabitant Tilikum, it’s stepped back from what was once its main attraction: killer whales. As of 2023, the company no longer breeds orcas, nor do they perform in its Parks.

As for SeaWorld’s newest location, it’s going totally orca-free. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens in May on the emirate’s theme park hub, Yas Island.

The lack of orcas is one of many unique details about SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Thanks to the desert climate in the Middle East, the newest SeaWorld Park will be entirely (with the exception of a few rides) indoors. It’ll also play host to the world’s largest – and most expensive – marine life aquarium.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi revealed details about the first of its eight lands, Abu Dhabi Ocean, in March. It’s now dropping more info about its second area, Rocky Point.

Themed after the coastline of the USA’s Pacific Northwest, Rocky Point is home to native marine animals such as sea lions, harbor seals, and otters. Guests can meet over ten species, participate in sea lion feedings, and learn more about the playful creatures in the Sea Lion Presentation at the Rocky Point Amphitheater.

Rocky Point takes its theming (and the comfort of its sea lions) seriously. The area’s dynamic habitats use technology to simulate natural water currents and wave movements, the temperature mimics the climate of the Pacific Northwest, and an Advanced Animal Lighting System (AALS) replicates its exact light cycles. Impressive stuff.

And, of course, no theme park land is complete without snacks. Guests can stop by Pretzel Point for sweet and savory pretzels.

That’s two out of eight lands revealed for SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned for details on the remaining six as we count down to its grand opening on May 23, 2023.