First Look: SeaWorld Shares Preview of New Land

SeaWorld just shared the first look at its newest land – and it’s unlike anything they’ve ever done.

For nearly 60 years, SeaWorld has focused on educating Guests about animal care and the wonders of marine life. Its first Park – SeaWorld San Diego – opened back in 1964, with SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld Orlando, Discovery Cove, and Aquatica following in subsequent years.

Credit: SeaWorld Abu DhabiThis year, it plans on launching its first Park outside the United States with SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Set to open on May 23, 2023, it joins the likes of Ferrari World and Warner Brothers World on the emirate’s theme park hub of Yas Island.

The Park features the world’s largest aquarium – containing over 25 million liters of water and 100,000 marine animals – connecting eight immersive lands.

SeaWorld has been tight-lipped about what these lands will look like but has just unveiled the first look at land number one: Abu Dhabi Ocean.

Explore Abu Dhabi Ocean, a realm that celebrates the UAE’s heritage and connection to the ocean. See how our forefathers thrived as they searched the waters of the Gulf for precious pearls to trade. We invite you to discover our ocean’s local marine life.#SeaWorldAD pic.twitter.com/Rbs8K03wXp — SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (@SeaWorldAD) March 27, 2023

Inspired by the local marine life in the United Arab Emirates, it will feature four different touch pools containing animals naturally found in the region. These include sharks, rays, and crustaceans. Visitors can also see dugongs (AKA “sea cows”) and sea turtles.

One thing they won’t be able to see? Orcas. After years of controversy surrounding the capture and containment of killer whales, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has pledged on its website to become the first SeaWorld park to operate totally orca-free:

Although killer whales are not part of the theme park, we will offer opportunities to educate the community and raise awareness about this inspiring creature alongside other marine life species.

If the rest of the Park is anything like Abu Dhabi Ocean, it seems it will do just fine without any orca encounters. The land is the first of its kind, focusing more on education (and far from the likes of Sesame Street Land). Classic SeaWorld entertainment and attractions include two different shows teaching Guests about how the country’s forefathers searched for pearls on their trade routes, as well as the history of the Arabian Gulf.

As with other lands, Abu Dhabi Ocean will allow Guests to play along with S·E·A Guardian Games – an interactive series of challenges that’ll reward you as you learn. It will also feature the Abu Dhabi Souk, a marketplace where you can shop for SeaWorld merchandise, and traditional Emirati restaurants.

SeaWorld is set to unveil seven lands packed with animals, attractions, and rides in the coming weeks, so watch this space. There’s plenty more to “sea” here.