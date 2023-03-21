A New SeaWorld is Opening in the Middle East

In an announcement on March 21, 2023, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and Miral announced that SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will be opening its doors soon and is set to be the largest marine theme park in the world.

Partnering with Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive experiences, construction on the marine theme park began in 2016. It is situated on Yas Island near other attractions like Ferrari World.

Once construction is complete, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will be the largest marine theme park in the world, containing over 25 million liters of water and over 100,000 marine animals, including 150 different species of birds, fish, mammals, and reptiles.

Abu Dhabi stands out from SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Diego by being a completely immersive experience. All of the sections have been designed using state-of-the-art technology and the highest standards for animal welfare. It is also the first SeaWorld Park not to feature Orcas.

The Chairman of Miral, His Excellency Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, said in a press release, “We are delighted to announce the opening of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi this May and proud of our partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment to bring the region’s next-generation Marine Life Theme Park to Abu Dhabi and to Yas Island.”

He continued, “Through its innovative programs and its state-of-the-art facilities, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi aims to inspire the next generation of conservationists and marine life scientists while fostering a deeper appreciation for the natural world. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s opening will mark an exciting new chapter in Yas Island and Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to promote tourism, showcase the emirate’s truly unique offerings and position it as a top global destination.”

8 Different Realms Connected By One Ocean

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is built around the theme of one Ocean connecting all life on Earth no matter where we are.

Scott Ross, chairman of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, described the Park: “Across all eight realms, the enthralling One Ocean story comes alive through realm designs that simulate the natural and dynamic environments found within the ocean alongside fun and educational experiences that inspire Guests of all ages to take an interest in our ocean’s future.”

The main section, aptly called One Ocean, connects to seven realms focused on various aspects of marine life. This includes Abu Dhabi Ocean, Rocky Point, Micro Ocean, Tropical Ocean, Arctic, Antarctica, and Endless Ocean.

Short videos were also released on the Park’s Twitter account showcasing the goal of its One Ocean theming.

Follow our story and join our mission, as we invite you to learn more about the significance of the ocean and its precious marine life. “We are connected to the ocean and the ocean connects all of us”​.​​​#SeaWorldAD pic.twitter.com/mxUrHQM8tS — SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (@SeaWorldAD) March 21, 2023

The new Park will also feature thrilling rides, media shows, educational experiences, and an animal care center to help rescue and rehabilitate nearby aquatic life.

SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Opens in May

In conjunction with Miral, SeaWorld announced the opening date in a fun promotional photo showcasing the inside of an exhibit.

Three SCUBA divers held signs showing the company names and the official opening date of May 23, 2023.

Not only does this let patrons know when they’ll be able to experience the marine theme park, but it shows off just how big these aquariums will be.

What do you think of SeaWorld’s newest theme park? Let us know in the comments below.