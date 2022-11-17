Guest Breaks Into Penguin Exhibit at SeaWorld and “Steals” Animal

Whenever Guests are visiting a theme park, whether it be Six Flags, Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, or Cedar Point, it’s important to remember to abide by the rules, not only for your own safety but the safety of others.

Certain Parks implement safety policies to protect animals as well, such as Animal Kingdom and, of course, SeaWorld.

SeaWorld is a part theme park, part zoo, and part aquarium, offering Guests a ton of different ways to experience nature and the wildlife that inhabits it. As we said, this means that it’s extra crucial for Guests to follow rules.

SeaWorld Orlando alone is home to over a dozen attractions for the entire family to enjoy, from Elmo’s Choo Choo Train and Cookie Drop! at Sesame Street Land, to Mako, Manta, Kraken, and Ice Breaker. When visiting the Park, Guests can also experience outstanding presentations, animal experiences, exclusive tours, and delicious dining offerings. With so much to see and do, SeaWorld will make every Guest’s visit to the Park a wonderful experience.

Recently, a video went viral on TikTok showing a Guest breaking the number one rule at a SeaWorld location. You can check out the full video below:

gon treat lil bro better than #seaworld anyway

As you can see, a Guest visiting SeaWorld hopped into a penguin exhibit and “stole” a penguin. The penguin that the Guest picks up turns out to be a stuffed animal, but the Guest still crosses into the enclosure, something that is certainly against the rules.

The video has gone viral, reaching over four million views and nearly one million likes on the platform.

Earlier this year, we reported on a Guest getting kicked out of SeaWorld for a similar prank.

What do you think of this viral video?