The Most CONTROVERSIAL Disney World Snacks

We know what you’re thinking – how could a snack be controversial?

Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort are known for feverishly defending their favorite attractions, Parks, experiences, and, yes, snacks. There are many snacks that are universally beloved by Guests visiting the Parks. The Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar is so iconic that you can get it at virtually every Park and Resort on the property – you can even get it at Disney Springs or while you’re mini-golfing!

Guests are equally fond of classics like Dole Whip, Mickey Pretzels, and hundreds of other iconic snacks. However, not every Disney World snack is equally beloved. There are some snacks that have caused an intense divide among Guests, with some who have sworn off ever ordering it again and others who make it a must-try every single trip.

Let’s break down some of the most controversial snacks at Walt Disney World – let us know in the comments if you enjoy these snacks or not!

Turkey Legs

Somehow, turkey legs have become a theme park staple. We’re not totally sure how it happened, but it’s joined the echelons of popcorn, pretzels, and Mickey ice cream bars. Disney even prints merchandise with turkey legs on it. These turkey legs are super-brined and smoked to create an extremely rich and salty flavor, with meat that falls off the bone with ease. For some Guests, it’s not a Disney vacation until you’re walking around Frontierland with a turkey leg. Others, though, are not so charmed by the idea of snacking on a massive piece of salty meat in the middle of a hot Florida day. And no, they’re not emu or ostrich legs, that’s just a popular urban legend – Disney gets their legs from REALLY BIG turkeys!

Blue and Green Milk

Blue Milk inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is Disney’s answer to Universal’s iconic Butterbeer. They wanted to get in on the beloved fandom drink action, and while Butterbeer remains one of Universal’s most popular snacks, Blue and Green Milk was less successful. These semi-frozen drinks are made with rice and coconut milk and contain fruity and floral flavors like dragonfruit, which many Guests find odd. You can also get them spiked, which some say helps with the flavor. Fans are divided on this one; some love it, some hate it, and some keep taking sips because they’re not sure.

Outpost Popcorn Mix

Sticking with Galaxy’s Edge, this unique popcorn can be found at Kat Saka’s Kettle. While regular buttered popcorn is available here (well, it’s blue, but it’s still just buttered popcorn), you can also get the Outpost Popcorn Mix. This is a unique mix of blueberry lemon poundcake-flavored popcorn and chili lime-flavored popcorn, which offers a sweet, spicy, and crunchy experience. Some love this mix, and others find that the strange flavors don’t go well together.

School Bread

Finally, there are so many snacks at EPCOT, you are bound to find something you’ll love, even amongst all the international cuisine. However, one iconic snack has fans divided. The School Bread in Norway has often been cited as one of the best snacks you can get in the World Showcase, but a lot of Guests think it’s a one-and-done. This is a traditional Norwegian recipe; a sweet cardamom roll filled with custard and topped with sweet icing and shredded coconut. Some Guests really enjoy this unique treat that doesn’t really have a comparison for an American palette, but others find the cardamom flavor to be too overpowering and the shredded coconut to be a strange texture.