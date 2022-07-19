Theme Park’s “History” of Racism Exposed, Multiple Videos Spread Online

A children’s theme park is now under fire after multiple examples of racism have been exposed online.

A recent encounter at Pennsylvania’s Sesame Place amusement park has sparked massive amounts of criticism after a video showed what appeared to be a racist encounter with a park mascot and two children. Pennsylvania’s Sesame Place is home to a dining experience with Elmo and Friends, over 15 family-friendly rides, a water Park, and entertainment featuring your favorite Sesame Place characters.

The Park has come under fire recently for hidden price increases and now finds itself at the center of an even more pressing controversy and media firestorm. As stated earlier, a concerned mother shared a video of her two daughters watching a parade at Sesame Place, eagerly hoping to get a hug from the Rosita character. Unfortunately, this is not what happened as the two children were quickly turned down, almost as if they were invisible or purposefully ignored.

This sparked instant backlash online in spaces like Twitter, with hundreds of users calling the encounter an example of racism. Sesame Place issued a statement and an apology, but many weren’t sure what was said made up for the unfortunate situation.

Shockingly, a Twitter thread showed even more examples of “racism” at the park, specifically with children wanting to meet characters. The thread is linked below, shared by @_TheShawn:

As you can see, multiple examples of racism exist in these videos. The thread ends with the video that sparked this discussion which you can check out in our original story.

At the moment, Sesame Place has not issued any further comments on the allegations of racism at their Theme Parks.

