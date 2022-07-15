Another Theme Park Adds “Hidden” Price Increases Causing Outrage

Another theme park recently caused outrage among Guests, as some started noticing “hidden” price increases at the Park’s dining locations.

This time, Guests noticed a 5% price increase added to every check at Sesame Place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, sparking rage among Guests calling out the Park for these price hikes.

Alexander (@CoasterSpotting) shared an image from Snuffy’s Street Treats — a quick service restaurant offering coffee, refreshers, breakfast pastries, and Dippin’ Dots ice cream — showing a poster stating, “Taxes and a 5% surcharge will be added to all checks.”

Just a warning Sesame Place is doing the same thing with the 5% BS

Just a warning Sesame Place is doing the same thing with the 5% BS pic.twitter.com/ZP8k7vISyb — Alexander (@CoasterSpotting) July 6, 2022

We recently reported on similar “hidden” price increases at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, receiving significant backlash from Guests, stating that these increases felt like a scam referring to how difficult it is to spot the statement shown above at several dining locations throughout the Park.

The first theme park that received complaints about adopting this surcharge was SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida, back in May. It is worth pointing out that SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, and Sesame Place are all owned and operated by the same company, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, which explains this apparent company-wide decision popping up at several Parks across the country.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is impossible to deny the many changes in several aspects of our lives. Changes have been felt worldwide in one way or another, from problems with supply chains to inflation. Guests visiting theme parks have also experienced different health measures being updated and enforced, including mask mandates and social distancing.

While the purpose of these surcharges is not specified, it is most likely due to issues stated above, such as supply chain issues and inflation. While small, this is still not something most Guests will like to see while visiting an already pricey theme Park.

As of the publication of this article, the official Sesame Place Philadelphia website does not provide any information regarding these price increases.

More on Sesame Place

According to the Park’s website, Sesame Place Philadelphia is the best theme park and water park in Pennsylvania. The Park is home to over 15 fun attractions for the whole family, including Big Bird’s Tour Bus, Blast Off, Captain Cookie’s High C’s Adventure, Elmo’s Cloud Chaser, Oscar’s Wacky Taxi Roller Coaster, Sunny Day Carousel, Vapor Trail, and many more! Guests also have the chance to meet and greet their favorite Sesame Street characters and enjoy several live shows and parades, take home an adorable souvenir from the different shops at the Park, and grab a bite in one of the 14 restaurants and food stands.

Another exciting aspect of this theme park is that it is a Certified Autism Center, with sensory guides designed to help parents choose the most suitable attractions and experiences for their children or themselves. To learn more about these guides, click here.

The official website for Sesame Place shares the following regarding this groundbreaking Certification:

Sesame Place® has partnered with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), a global leader in online training and certification programs, to become the first theme park in the world to be designated as a Certified Autism Center (CAC). It is our goal to provide every family with an enjoyable and memorable visit to Sesame Place, and we are proud to offer specialized services to guests with autism and other special needs. Related: Sesame Place becomes first theme park to be designated as a Certified Autism Center Certified Staff Sesame Place Team Members receive specialized training to ensure they have the requisite knowledge, skills, temperament, and expertise to cater to all children, including those with special needs. Training focuses include: sensory awareness, motor skills, autism overview, program development, social skills, communication, environment, and emotional awareness.

Sesame Place Philadelphia also offers a ride accessibility program that ensures all Guests can fully participate in the enjoyment of the Park while keeping in mind the safety requirements of our rides and attractions. Other special accommodations include a quiet room, noise-canceling headphones, low sensory areas, and low sensory parade viewing,

What do you think of these increases? Let us know in the comments below!