Major Theme Park Continues to Allegedly Hide Price Hikes, Trick Guests

Some Guests have noticed one theme park has continued to increase prices in a very sneaky and potentially misleading way.

With the entire world shutting down in early 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the world became a different place. Seemingly everything changed and the theme park industry is no different.

At Disney World and Disneyland, capacity was cut significantly as well as food portion sizes. Universal Studios also faced closures and changes to the way it operates across the country and world.

Other theme parks have also implemented changes since COVID-19 took over the world but some fans are calling a recent change at a Virginia theme park misleading, claiming it feels “scummy”.

We recently covered a price increase that was practically hidden at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The park introduced a 5% surcharge, on top of taxes, to all checks. While the purpose of these surcharges is not specified, it is most likely due to issues stated above, such as supply chain issues and inflation.

While small, this is still not something most Guests will like to see while visiting an already pricey theme Park. Now even more increases have been spotted and Guests are not happy.

See the tweet below shared by Drew The Intern (@DrewTheIntern):

I had to use my camera zoom to find the 5% surcharge on this menu at Flamecraft.

I had to use my camera zoom to find the 5% surcharge on this menu at Flamecraft. pic.twitter.com/h5ICCmU9ul — Drew The Intern (@DrewTheIntern) June 19, 2022

As you can see (or not see), the park is now including a 5% surcharge on all checks. This price increase is listed on the bottom right of the menu board. However, it is so small that even the Guest said they needed their phone to zoom in to be able to see it.

The Guest added on to the original tweet without a zoomed-in picture:

Without zoom it looks like this

Without zoom it looks like this pic.twitter.com/YJDMZuJlIO — Drew The Intern (@DrewTheIntern) June 19, 2022

As of the publication of this article, the official Busch Gardens Williamsburg website does not provide any information regarding these price increases.

