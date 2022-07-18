Popular Theme Park Closes Rides Due to “Supply Chain and Safety Issues”

A popular theme park is reportedly suffering supply chain and safety issues, resulting in it closing down its rides.

No matter theme park you’re visiting, whether it be a Disney Park in Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, or if it be another like Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, Cedar Point, the all-new Lost Island Theme Park, or any other, you’re obviously looking to ride the most popular attractions.

Roller coasters, dark rides, screen rides, water attractions, and much more have taken over theme parks all across America.

However, one theme park is reportedly closing down rides following supply chain shortages.

In a Facebook post, Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa shared that one attraction would remain closed for the rest of the year.

“We want to provide an update on some park attractions,” Adventureland said. “Due to ongoing challenges with supply chain, Storm Chaser will not be able to open this summer. We continue to work with the ride’s manufacturer with the goal of having the ride available again in 2023. Our team is also awaiting parts for Sidewinder, and looks forward to receiving them and completing the needed maintenance work for this ride. We will continue to provide updates.”

In addition, Adventureland shared that another attraction, The Sky Ride, would remain closed as it is reviewed for safety.

“The Sky Ride will remain closed as we continue with an extensive safety review of this attraction,” the post said. Our primary focus is safety, and that does mean sometimes that rides have to be closed to allow needed maintenance work to occur. We appreciate the support of all our Guests and will continue working to provide a safe, fun experience every day.”

Adventureland is the site of the incident where an 11-year-old boy drowned last year on the Raging River ride when the raft overturned. The family has since filed a lawsuit claiming “no staff from the park came to help and the ride was allowed to continue to operate, with thousands of pounds of water continuing down the river despite the parents’ screams for help.” The attraction remains closed at this time.

