What do you do when you’re next in line for a thrilling coaster and see it fly off its rails? A fun-filled day turned into a nightmare.

Enjoying a fun-filled day with your family at your local amusement park sounds like a dream, with delicious snacks, fun and thrilling rides, and surely more than a few long-lasting memories. However, there seems to be an unfortunate trend around the world, with multiple roller coasters malfunctioning, endangering Guests’ lives and even causing tragic deaths.

Inside the Magic recently reported on a tragic incident at Grona Lund Amusement Park in Central Stockholm, Sweden, which injured multiple Guests and caused the death of a 35-year-old woman who fell off the roller coaster. Per the Park’s official statement, the roller coaster partially derailed at a significant height, which led to the tragic event. Inside the Magic also reported on a man suffering from a leg injury at SeaWorld San Diego, California, earlier this month.

And recently, Guests have reported yet another coaster flying off its rails, sharing a video of the chaotic scene and commenting they were minutes away from riding the coaster before its derailment.

“When your kid is next in line, but the dragon coaster goes off its rails,” was the caption Rad Dad (@1rad.dad) used when he posted the video of the incident on TikTok. In it, we can see the last car of a dragon-themed kiddie coaster entirely off its rails at what seems to be a local fair, with parents and workers rushing to help the children on board. Rad Dad commented that all kids were safe and the incident caused no injuries but added that it will be a minute before he and his family go on fair rides again. You can see the video below:

After seeing the video, user @bamfshorty commented, “Theme park ride tech here. Keep away from those carnival rides. PLEASE.”

Theme parks worldwide set out different rules and regulations to ensure the safety of all Guests and employees while riding and operating roller coasters — some of which were recently tightened in Florida. However, most carnivals and fairs don’t follow the same safety procedures and operational guidelines, making their rides less safe and more prone to accidents, as Inside the Magic reported when a carnival ride spun out of control earlier this year.

However, theme parks’ safety regulations for most roller coasters don’t prevent Guests from putting themselves and others at risk in the most ridiculous scenarios. Inside the Magic recently reported on a Guest who caused an emergency stop at Cedar Point — a famous amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio — after breaking the Park’s rules, as well as a Guest who exposed himself throwing food and a fork from a high-speed roller coaster at Six Flags Great America.

