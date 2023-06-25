Grona Lund Releases Official Statement Following Tragic Roller Coaster Accident

After the tragic roller coaster accident in Central Stockholm, Sweden, Grona Lund has released an official statement on their website giving more details of the situation and sympathy to those involved.

Established in 1886, Grona Lund is the oldest Amusement Park in Sweden and one of the oldest in the entire world. For its almost 140 years of existence, it has served as a popular stop for visitors from the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe due to its legendary concerts, which include musical legends like Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley, Tom Jones, and Abba, as well as its exciting rides.

These attractions include classic Theme Park fare like swing rides and thrilling roller coasters like Insane, Monster, Twister, and Jetline. Unfortunately, Jetline broke headlines today as the train derailed from the track, leading to a 35-year-old woman’s death and seven more people hospitalized, including three children.

The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in Sweden, resulting in police and Park officials immediately shutting down the Theme Park. While there has been much confusion regarding what exactly went wrong, Grona Lund has released a statement explaining what they know, their intentions for the future, and their sympathy for everyone involved.

Grona Lund Released an Official Statement on Their Website

Following today’s tragic events, Grona Lund has released an official statement on their website. While the statement was originally in Swedish, it has been translated into English.

“Today, the impossible happened. An accident in the Jetline roller coaster led to the death of one person and several injuries. It is a day of mourning at Grona Lund, and our thoughts go out to those affected and their relatives.”

“The accident happened just after 11:30. The front part of the train partially derailed, and the train stopped in the middle of the track at a height of between six and eight meters. A total of 14 people were on board. An accident like this shouldn’t happen, and we will do everything to find out how it could happen anyway.”

“Gröna Lund will now be closed for at least a week to be available for relatives and support our employees. We start our own technical investigation and assist the police in their investigation. We will contact those affected and their relatives and do what we can to support them. At the same time, we take care of the employees who need support.”

Grona Lund further stated that anyone who had prepurchased tickets for the coming week will automatically have their tickets refunded before acknowledging the emotional toll this accident has caused the riders, their families, the employees, and the public.

“We understand that there are many questions and concerns, and we will update the information on an ongoing basis as soon as we know more. We know that many of you share this great sadness; our thoughts go primarily to those affected, their relatives, and to all our Guests and employees. The grief is heavy.”

