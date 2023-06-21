Frustrating Ticketing System Ruins Nintendo Live Event

Nintendo announced that Nintendo Live 2023 will be held in the United States this year. However, in order to get in, you must get past a frustrating ticketing system.

Nintendo has been on a roll throughout 2023. Not only do they have the biggest video game of the year with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023), but The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) has grossed over $1 billion, making it the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Add on the success of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and it’s clear that Nintendo is on top of the world.

Naturally, Nintendo is going to want to celebrate. And what better way to do it than with a big expo celebrating their biggest games? Well, they’re planning on doing just that because, for 2023, the Nintendo Live event is being held in Seattle, Washington.

Nintendo Live 2023 is a Gamer’s Dream

Nintendo Live 2023 is being held at the Seattle Convention Center next to PAX West. And with so many gaming fans in one spot, you know it’s going to be a good time.

Nintendo Live will set itself apart from the expo next door by creating exclusive events with your favorite Nintendo characters. There will be multiple opportunities for photo ops as well as meet and greets with certain Nintendo characters, including Mario, Luigi, Link, Tom Nook, Isabelle, and the sandbag from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (2018). There will also be live concerts celebrating the music from the Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda series.

But as everyone knows, one specific thing brings everyone to these events: the games. Plenty of games will be available to play at Nintendo Live 2023, modern and classic. While there won’t be anything new announced or revealed, Nintendo has more than enough classic IPs for fans to enjoy, including tournaments for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2017), and Splatoon 3 (2022).

If merch is more your thing, then Nintendo Live has got you set with their pop-up shop. There are plenty of items that every Nintendo kid would love to have in their collection, including shirts, mugs, pins, and an exclusive case for your Nintendo Switch. If you aren’t able to attend, most of these items can be found on Nintendo’s website.

However, that is the main issue. While many people probably want to attend this exciting event, Nintendo has gotten in its own way by creating a strange ticket raffle system that will prevent most people from attending.

Nintendo’s Irritating Ticket System

Nintendo Live 2023 looks like it will be an incredible event. However, there is one big obstacle to attending: tickets. While most events sell tickets or have a registration system, Nintendo is choosing to auction off the tickets randomly. It’s nice that they’re free, but randomly selecting them is frustrating.

Here’s the process you’ll have to go through to attend: first, you must register for a Nintendo Account on their website. Next, you’ll have to choose one day in the tickets section and fill out all the information. You can only register for one day, so choose it wisely. After that, you just sit and wait until Nintendo contacts you to say whether you’re in or out.

If money isn’t an issue and you just want to buy a ticket, you’re out of luck because that’s not an option. The only other way to get in is to win a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament or already be a participant in one of the other tournaments. Basically, Nintendo Live 2023 has become too exclusive to be a real celebration. Otherwise, it looks like a wonderful time.

Do you think Nintendo should sell tickets to Nintendo Live 2023?