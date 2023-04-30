Late Sea World Pilot Victim of Fraud After Tragic Passing

Weeks after a tragic helicopter accident at Sea World Gold Coast, also referred to as Sea World Australia, a woman fraudulently claimed that the pilot was driving her car to avoid a traffic fine, despite the pilot being deceased.

Sea World Resort, not to be confused with the American chain SeaWorld, is a beloved Australian marine mammal park, oceanarium, and theme park. Alongside Warner Bros. Movie World and Wet’N’Wild Gold Coast, Sea World is owned by Village Roadshow Theme Parks. It is known for its various attractions, like New Atlantis, Nickelodeon Land, Castaway Bay, and plenty of roller coasters, like the brand-new Leviathan.

Sea World Gold Coast is also known for its educational experiences. This includes the penguin encounter, polar bear shores, a whale-watching tour, and a helicopter tour of the Gold Coast. Unfortunately, has recently become more well-known for a tragic accident when two Sea World helicopters collided in mid-air.

Tragedy Strikes Sea World Gold Coast

On January 2, 2023, two Sea World helicopters collided when one tried to land while the other was departing. This forced one helicopter to take an emergency landing on a nearby sandbar while the other plummeted to the ground.

The accident injured nine people, with three more suffering critical injuries, and four dead, including British helicopter pilot Ashley Jenkinson.

Investigations are still ongoing regarding what actually happened, causing outrage in the local community, but this hasn’t stopped some people from taking advantage of the situation.

Australian Woman Says Deceased Pilot Was Driving

After being caught driving while on her cell phone, Australian woman Stephanie Louise Bennett was sent a traffic fine for her infraction. Due to what she cites as “personal matters and financial troubles,” Bennett tried to pass off the A$1078 fine by saying that Ashley Jenkinson, the pilot who died in the crash, was driving the car, using information from his obituary.

Jenkinson’s partner swiftly alerted authorities, and Bennett was charged with fraud and identity theft. She pleaded guilty to both charges and stated that she tried to undo what she had done as soon as possible, but it was too late.

Bennett has since apologized “for the turmoil this has caused anyone” and said she was “immensely regretful for my actions.” Despite this, Bennett has been heckled and booed while in court. She tried to submit her guilty plea via email, but the court refused. Stephanie Louise Bennett will receive her sentence on May 19.

