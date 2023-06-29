Investigators Discover Cause of UK Roller Coaster Accident

Investigators have finally figured out what caused a deeply upsetting roller coaster accident that injured two people at Clacton Pier in the United Kingdom.

Roller coasters have always been the bread and butter of the Amusement Park industry. There is nothing like riding a car down a hill, curving along the track, and getting stuck to the back of your seat on a loop. While these create the illusion of danger, roller coasters usually operate without any dangerous accidents.

However, things can still go wrong. This was the case at Clacton Pier, a British Theme Park similar to Coney Island or the Santa Monica Pier when an accident on the popular Star Loop coaster led to two people being hospitalized.

“Human Error,” Victim Wasn’t Supposed to Be Near Roller Coaster

On June 26, 2023, two people were sent to the hospital suffering from injuries sustained from the Star Loop coaster. The injured parties were a Guest riding the popular roller coaster and a long-time Pier employee. Both had head injuries, while the employee also suffered from fractured ribs.

According to a Health and Safety inspector, the injuries were not caused by any fault or malfunction in the Looping Star or by the ride operator. Instead, Clactorn Pier director Billy Ball stated the real cause of this incident: human error.

“Our initial thoughts have been backed up by our own internal investigation so far, which puts it down to individual human error. The member of staff, who was not part of the rides team and was injured, was going about his duties with good intent, but in a restricted area where he should not have been.”

Ball continued, “He had gone into the ride to clear away some rubbish, something he should not have done as the ride was due to go into service. He did not hear the car going around and was clipped by the bumper. He also made contact with the woman in the front of the ride on the way past, and she washed it on the head and [was] in shock.”

The ride operator immediately initiated an emergency stop to help the injured parties. Since then, Clactorn Pier has remained in contact with the inspector and has reiterated “the importance of following approved procedures at the pier.” Both injured parties are reported to be in “good spirits.”

