So Cal Get Spooky: Knott’s Scary Farm Tickets Now on Sale

The spooky season is already picking up steam, meaning Theme Parks are already announcing their late-night haunted mazes for Halloween. That includes Knott’s Scary Farm, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Founded at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, Knott’s Scary Farm is the original haunted Theme Park extravaganza. Starting in 1973, the three-night affair featured three mazes and a single scare zone: Ghost Town. Now, the event has more than tripled in size, with nine mazes in 2022, five scare zones (still including Ghost Town), and multiple shows over a six-week period.

While Halloween Horror Nights and Disney’s Oogie Bogie Bash get the most mainstream attention, true fright aficionados know that Knott’s Scary Farm is where the real terror is, having featured creative themes like the Pumpkin Eater, Wax Works, the Gore-ing Twenties, and The Grimoire. And if you’re experiencing a dark need to go to the best Halloween haunt, you’re in luck because tickets are on sale now.

Terrifying Tickets Available for Knott’s Scary Farm

Despite opening on September 21, Knott’s Scary Farm has already begun to sell tickets. And unlike Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights, the pricing is actually reasonable.

Single Day admission starts at $59.99 for select days, $54.99 if you’re already a Cedar Fair Passholder. There is also a special meal deal for $74.99 that features “scary good” food. This is an excellent deal because Knott’s has some of the best food of any Theme Park. In fact, Knott’s Scary Farm offers an add-on “boo-fet” for $45 that gives you an all-you-can-eat dinner, a special souvenir bottle, photo opportunities with the monsters, and priority access to certain mazes.

Knott’s Scary Farm offers an all-inclusive ticket for $199.99, including the meal deal, fast lane access, and free parking, if you’re willing to drop some extra cash to ensure you get to everything. Then there’s the “Very Important Monster” Tour. This VIP experience costs $550 but includes access to everything mentioned before and a private tour guide to ensure you get to every maze and show you want.

Finally, Knott’s Scary Farm has a special deal in honor of its 50th anniversary: a season pass. For $149, you can visit Knott’s Scary Farm as often as you want for the 2023 season. Suppose you have multiple nights free throughout the Halloween season. In that case, this is easily the most cost-efficient way to experience every maze and attraction at the best haunted Theme Park in America.

