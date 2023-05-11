Knott’s Berry Farm Fiesta Village Reopens With Mouth-Watering New Food

After over a year of construction, Knott’s Berry Farm’s Fiesta Village is back with new performances, exciting roller coasters, and decorations. However, it wouldn’t be Knott’s Berry Farm without some incredible food to go along with it.

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, CA, has successfully been competing with Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Six Flags Magic Mountain as one of the best theme parks in Southern California. Founded by Walter Knott, the Park became famous for being the home of the boysenberry. Knott’s farm became a constant stop for travelers when his wife, Cordelia Knott, began serving fried chicken dinners and boysenberry pie out of their home.

Since then, Knott’s has become beloved for its thrilling rides, amazing seasonal experiences, and lovingly themed areas, like old west-themed Ghost Town, Camp Snoopy filled with Peanuts characters, and even the Soak City Waterpark located just across from the Park.

One of these themed areas is Fiesta Village, which has been under construction for over a year. The classic area is announced to open on May 26, and with it comes a smorgasbord of tasty treats.

Fiesta Village Continues the Knott’s Berry Farm Tradition of Excellent Food

Related: Knott’s Berry Farm Fiesta Village Returns Without Its Signature Roller Coaster

Knott’s Berry Farm has always been known for its delicious food. Whether you prefer the creative concoctions of the Boysenberry Festival or the classic servings of Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant, you will be more than satisfied.

Fiesta Village was no different, but it looks like it will be taking things even further when it reopens at the end of May. While the standard Mexican fare will be available, like burritos, tacos, and nachos, the new exciting addition is birria: goat meat marinated in an adobo with various herbs and spices. This will be an option for tacos and quesadillas.

Related: Knott’s Berry Farm Fiesta Village Returns Without Its Signature Roller Coaster

Fiesta Village’s most popular dish, the Carne Asada fries, will be making their big return. However, a healthier option alongside them will be the Baja Poke Bowl with tuna, avocado, black beans, and various veggies served on a bed of rice.

Related: The Ultimate Disneyland Drinking Guide

For adults, there are plenty of options when it comes to alcoholic beverages. Guests can order a flight of four margaritas flavored with lime, watermelon, mango, and strawberry. If you’re not a margarita fan, there are plenty of other cocktails available like pina coladas, bloody marys, and more.

Related: Theme Park Threatens to Kick Out Guests in New Warning

Then, of course, there are the desserts. One of the most exciting additions is the Gansito Cupcake which is made with yellow cake, chocolate and frosting on top, and filled with strawberry jelly. But if you want to go the more traditional route, there is the Cafe de Olla Concha: sweet bread with a chocolate-coffee filling.

As is always the case with Knott’s, the food looks delicious and Guests can’t wait to get their hands on some of these new treats.

Which of these food or drink options looks the best to you? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!