Have you ever done your laundry on a Disneyland ride? This Guest has!

TikToker @sayheyjames recently shared a video of a woman drying her wet socks on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland Resort. She held the socks up in the air as the rollercoaster zipped around curves and down hills:

“I talked to her after to tell her how funny I thought this was,” the TikToker wrote. “Apparently, she got drenched on Splash Mountain and figured this was the best way to dry off her socks. She’s innovative!”

But Disney Parks fans weren’t so amused. “Apparently’ People of Walmart’ has competition,” said @vizzfirst.

“It’s all fun and games til you get a mouthful of someone’s wet sock water,” @misterpinkmoon wrote.

“Is it the greatest thing…… or the most disgusting thing 🤢?” asked @1234_qwe0.

“All the skin flakes flying 😳,” @ms.christinarene mused.

We wouldn’t recommend airing out your wet socks at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure. Hopefully, the Guests behind her weren’t as disgusted as many of the commenters!

More on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, a Classic Disneyland Ride

Head over to Frontierland for a thrilling, rollercoaster-style journey you’ll never forget! “Streak through a haunted gold mine aboard a speeding train on this thrilling coaster-style ride,” reads the official Disneyland ride description.

“Legend has it that after gold was discovered in the 1850s, eerie incidents took place in the mine. Trains would take off and race through tunnels… by themselves. As you enter the cursed cavern, your train speeds up along the rickety track. Shoot under a booming waterfall and dodge a falling boulder from an unexpected landslide as you swoop around sharp turns and drop into desolate canyons. On this rip-roaring adventure, you may learn that some legends turn out to be true…”

Was this Disneyland ride “hack” gross or genius? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

