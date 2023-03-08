The Knott’s Berry Farm Boysenberry Festival Is Almost Here

Knott’s Berry Farm is celebrating its history and local community with its annual Boysenberry Festival.

Knott’s Berry Farm has very humble origins. As the name suggests, it was originally a farm owned by Walter Knott. Knott visited Rudolph Boysen’s farm and was gifted six wilting plants that were a hybrid of blackberries, red raspberries, and loganberries. Walter Knott sold them at his farm, calling them boysenberries in honor of Boysen.

As more people visited the Knott family farm, Walter Knott’s wife Cordelia Knott, lovingly referred to as Mrs. Knight, would serve fried chicken dinners and her famous boysenberry pies for dessert.

After Highway 39 was constructed, Knott’s Berry Farm became a popular stop for people on their way to the beach. To keep these people entertained, Walter Knott began adding different attractions like a ghost town and a 12-foot tall “active” volcano and Mrs. Knott expanded the restaurant. The rest, as they say, is history.

Now, Knott’s Berry Farm is a famous Southern California theme Park known for its thrill rides, roller coasters, the neighboring Soak City water park, and the seasonal Knott’s Scary Farm Halloween event. It is often ranked as one of the best amusement parks in the country. Let’s just say things are now a bit more exciting than a fake volcano.

Every year, the Park celebrates its heritage with the Boysenberry Festival, including plenty of activities, local artisans, and performances. The festival will feature Knott’s Preserved, a musical performance celebrating the history of the Park and the town around it, and many games, including a good old-fashioned pie-eating contest!

Speaking of food, that is the highlight of this entire experience. Everything is boysenberry-themed and ranges from simple to wonderfully ridiculous. Sure, you could go for a boysenberry lemonade or dessert, but why not take a risk and eat some boysenberry chicken wings? Or elote with boysenberry butter? Or even a boysenberry sausage with boysenberry mustard?

Knott’s Berry Farm really goes all out with the Boysenberry Festival from March 10-April 16. Add to it the fantastic attractions and atmosphere, and you’re in for one of the best amusement Park experiences in Southern California.

What boysenberry treat are you most excited to try? Let us know in the comments below!