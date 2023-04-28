Six Flags Magic Mountain is Going 100% Solar

In order to take a step in a greener direction, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita, CA, has announced plans to install new solar panels to offset 100% of its energy use.

When you’re a theme park in Southern California, it’s hard to stand out among the likes of Universal Studios, Knott’s Berry Farm, and Disneyland. However, Six Flags Magic Mountain has set itself apart with some of the country’s best thrill rides and roller coasters, including Twisted Colossus, X2, Lex Luthor: Drop of Doom, Tatsu, Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage, and history-making coasters like Revolution and Gold Rusher.

While Magic Mountain has become recognized as one of the best Six Flags Parks in the country, it has also made a name for itself in another category: sustainability. And it continues that trend with the installation of the “largest single-site commercial renewable energy project in California.”

Six Flags Magic Mountain is a Prime Example of a Sustainable Theme Park

Much like Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Northern California, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has announced that it will partner with Solar Optimum and DSD Renewables to install brand-new solar panels at the “Thrill Capital of the World.”

These solar panels are expected to produce 20.8 million hours of energy annually, offset carbon dioxide equivalents each year comparable to taking 3,182 cars off the road, and produce 517.89 million kilowatt hours of energy in 25 years. That’s the equivalent of 911 million miles driven by gasoline-powered automobiles.

One of the biggest supporters of this project is California Governor Gavin Newsom, who said, “Here in California, innovation and climate action go hand-in-hand – our success as America’s economic powerhouse and the world’s fourth largest economy is built on our ambitious transition to a cleaner, greener future.”

The Governor continued, “Six Flags’ commitment to clean energy is the type of work that will power our future and ensure our kids have a healthy planet to call home.”

