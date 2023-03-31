Knott’s Berry Farm Continues Its Springtime Festival Season

Knott’s Berry Farm Guests can continue to enjoy their festival a little while longer.

The Boysenberry Festival is the annual Food and Wine-style festival at Knott’s Berry Farm. Taking place from March through April each year, the festival features a variety of food and beverage options all inspired by their namesake, the boysenberry. From entrees to desserts to wine, the festival offers Guests a unique selection of offerings each year. However, in a post on Twitter, the Park announced that “All the rain has made the Boysenberries bloom!” and that the festival has been extended for an additional three weekends, now ending the first weekend of May instead of mid-April.

The festival had received some criticism prior to the start of this year’s event due its significantly decreased entertainment offerings. While the bigger stages still offered a small variety of live entertainment, some of the smaller shows, interactions, and performers had been cut from this year’s lineup with no explanation. Guests can still find plenty to do during the festival though, with a craft fair, a musical celebration, and a tasting card, allowing Guests to pick six dishes from the over 30 special food options available during the festival.

The Boysenberry Festival is one of five seasonal events put on by Knott’s Berry Farm each year. Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration kicks of the start of each year as a tribute to the beloved mascots of the Park, followed by the Boysenberry Festival in March. The summer brings Ghost Town Alive! to the Parks, bringing Guests back to the days of the wild west with Knott’s Spooky Farm transforming the Park during the Halloween season. The year wraps up with Knott’s Merry Farm, a Christmas celebration that brings the magic of the holidays to the Park.

Similar to EPCOT’s year-round festivals, it seems as though Knott’s Berry Farm is taking steps towards prolonging their festival times. With the extra weekends added to the Boysenberry Festival, the summer festival starts just two weeks after the spring festivities are over, not giving Guests or employees much downtime to enjoy before the start of another festival.

