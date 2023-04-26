The Stanley Cup Is Back at Disneyland for the NHL Playoffs

One of the biggest trophies in sports is the coveted Stanley Cup. The NHL Championship trophy is making its way to Disneyland, where fans can get up close and personal with the Holy Grail of hockey.

The NFL Playoffs are underway, which means ESPN and Disney need a unique way to promote the broadcast. Instead of live streaming an animated version of the NHL Playoff games, they will return the Stanley Cup to Disneyland for the second year. The Stanley Cup is known to be a traveling trophy, as it spends 250 days per year visiting charity events and NHL promotional activities.

While Anaheim is the home of Disneyland and the Anaheim Ducks, the city’s NHL team did not make the playoffs this year. The once Disney-owned Mighty Ducks of Anaheim haven’t made the playoffs since 2018 and haven’t won a Championship since their first win back in 2007. For Ducks fans, it’s a bit of a sore subject to discuss the playoffs, but Disney is rubbing it in their faces anyway. Perhaps having the trophy at Disneyland could fill the empty holes in their hearts left there by their disappointing team. Needless to say, the author of this article is a Ducks fan.

If you’re also a hockey fan, you will want to grab your sticks and visit Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort this weekend to take pictures with the famous Stanley Cup. Along with photo ops, air hockey games will be available, and ESPN will also offer Guests a chance to take home unique ESPN keepsakes.

The event will occur between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on April 29 and 30. You’ll find the Stanley Cup in Downtown Disney by Splitsville Luxury Lanes and Tortilla Jo’s. But where you won’t find the trophy is at the Honda Center. Better luck next season, Ducks.

