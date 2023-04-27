Six Flags Fiesta Texas Adding “One-of-a-Kind” Attraction

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is a Park known for its epic roller coasters, Water Park, and other thrilling attractions. Now the San Antonio-based theme park is taking a step in a bold new direction untouched by any other American Amusement Park.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas has become a necessary stop for any roller coaster enthusiast out there. The Park has a variety of coasters, including Superman: Krypton Coaster, Goliath, Iron Rattler, Batman: The Ride, and the new Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger. And this is all without mentioning their iconic drop tower, Scream.

On top of this, Fiesta Texas has award-winning live shows, annual events like Fright Fest, and White Water Bay, an incredible water Park with over 15 water slides and a wave pool shaped like the state of Texas.

However, the Park is getting something completely new. Park President Jeffrey Siebert recently announced that Six Flags Fiesta Texas is developing a “first-of-its-kind” attraction that has never been seen in the amusement Park industry: an esports arena.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas Gets Its Game On

In a news release, Park President Jeffrey Siebert announced they would open a new esports arena called ESIX Gaming powered by Coca-Cola.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas remains an industry leader in innovation, offering the most incredible and technologically advanced thrills. This cutting-edge gaming arena is a first for the amusement industry, representing our dedication to offering a premium experience in every aspect of our Guests’ visit.”

ESIX Gaming will feature an event stage that can hold five-on-five tournaments that can be live-streamed around the world as well as 50 gaming stations for gamers of any skill level, a 52-seat lounge, and a Coca-Cola VIP lounge for tournament participants.

There will also be a large theater called the Zaragoza Theater that can seat 1601 people for esports events and large-scale tournaments.

To make ESIX Gaming the best esports arena possible, Fiesta Texas is partnering with Roadrunner Gaming, the esports student organization at the University of Texas San Antonio. This will allow both organizations to provide feedback, internships, and employment opportunities.

Roadrunner Gaming President Zach Beesley was ecstatic about the opportunity, saying, “We are excited to be included in the new esports development process. Roadrunner Gaming looks forward to our ongoing involvement and to the future of this new, first-of-its-kind facility.”

Fiesta Texas has not provided a completion date but said they would release it along with an event schedule soon.

What do you think about a theme Park having an ESports Arena? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!