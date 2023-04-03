Six Flags Great Adventure Shuttered by Tornadoes

A severe weather outbreak in New Jersey has forced one of its most iconic theme parks to close.

Yesterday was the tumultuous beginning of a bout of extreme weather throughout South Jersey. A total of four tornadoes touched down in the state near Howell, Sea Grint, Cinnaminson, and Jackson. The intense storms produced winds of 70 mph and saw hail as big as 1.5 inches in diameter as category EF-1 tornadoes ripped through the state. No deaths or injuries have been reported yet, but extensive damage has been spotted.

Violent weather caused a 100,000-square-foot sports dome in Jackson to deflate, left several roads in hazardous conditions, and damaged several homes. The storm even caused a business jet to careen off the runway as it landed at Monmouth Jet Center airport in Wall, thankfully with no injuries.

As of Sunday afternoon, over 19,000 power outages were reported across the state, nearly half of them in Jackson. As of this morning, approximately 3,400 of those outages continued. Local power companies estimate that those without power will have it restored late tonight. Various schools in Jackon and Howell also closed today as local counties report and assess the damage. In addition, Six Flags Great Adventure closed and is expected to re-open on April 5 for Spring Break.

Due to the Township of Jackson Emergency Declaration, as well as for the safety of our guests and team members, Six Flags Great Adventure and Safari will be closed today, April 2. We anticipate re-opening Wednesday, April 5 for Spring Break. — Great Adventure (@SFGrAdventure) April 2, 2023

Six Flags Great Adventure had just opened for the season on Saturday, April 1, albeit without two of its major rides; El Toro and Medusa, which were planned to be opened later in the season. The storms are especially concerning for a coaster like El Toro, which was deemed “structurally compromised” by inspectors last season after an incident involving the steel track being pulled from the wood frame of the ride, which injured 14 riders.

Six Flags has not reported if the coaster or the Park at large has sustained any damage.