Disneyland Cast Members Reveal the Most Haunted Locations

While Disneyland is often seen as a magical and friendly place, many Disney Cast Members have confirmed that ghosts are lurking around every corner of the Park. And they have identified the most haunted locations.

Known as the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. Home to some of the greatest attractions in the Amusement Park industry, including Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, and the Haunted Mansion, Disneyland Resort is the perfect place to just be joyful and forget about your woes.

However, this Disney Park also has a dark side. While most Guests just hear jaunty Irving Berlin tunes and ride through some of their favorite Disney movies, Cast Members get to see an indescribable side of the Park. This is because Disneyland seems to have a connection to the great beyond.

Cast Members Say 80% of Disneyland Resort Is Haunted

Recently, a fan created a thread on the Disneyland Reddit page regarding their personal scariest moments at Disneyland Resort. Eventually, a Disney Cast Member spoke about the spooky happenings that occur after hours. “80% of Disneyland is haunted with some sort of background story to each part of the Park but with only about 50% of [Cast Members] having an experience there.” This was immediately supported by a former Cast Member, saying it was a fact.

Naturally, this intrigued people who haven’t worked at the Park, so Cast Members shared some of the spookiest locations they can think of. And oddly enough, none of them involve the Haunted Mansion.

Toontown

The very first place identified as haunted was Toontown. “The basement of Mickey’s house in Toon Town is not where you want to be alone. I’ve personally seen trash cans move when I’m the only one there. I’ve seen reflections of figures in the mirror over my shoulder. Some Cast Members have even said they heard demonic voices there.”

While this may seem surprising to some Guests since the area is one of the brightest and most cheerful lands in the Park, another commenter wasn’t surprised, saying, “Man, demons would hang out in Toontown, lol.” When you realize it was based initially on Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988), one of Disney’s most frightening movies, it makes sense.

Disney California Adventure

Despite only being founded in 2001, Disney California Adventure still has its fair share of specters. In fact, Cast Members identified two spots where paranormal activity had been reported.

“I’ve read freaky posts about a ghost in the locker room at [Disney California Adventure],” said one Cast Member, “and now I get the chills every time I go in there. So I’ve stopped storing stuff in those lockers and just carry my things when I’m in that Park…”

Another Cast Member mentioned that near the Disney California Adventure Park entrance on Buena Vista Street, “there is a little girl ghost that likes to play around in the stores.” This reflects a statement made to the San Francisco Gate: “I heard the stockroom door open and close, but there was no one there. Then I heard a loud crash. One of the items in the stockroom broke by itself. There was no way it could have fallen off the shelf. It was empty in the Park, and no one else was in the store with me. It definitely spooked me.”

Splash Mountain

The final spot people talked about was at Splash Mountain, soon to be Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. An anonymous source says their husband is working construction on the ride, and it “isn’t going down without a fight.”

“They have tools [that] go missing and [are] found randomly in hard to get to areas. They can be pulling wire from the wall, and it feels like someone is pulling back. They even had fires and a small explosion happen. Definitely looking forward to [Tiana’s Bayou Adventure] opening and to head more spooky stories.”

While many will see this as justification that the ride should have stayed as Splash Mountain, we just hope that the construction workers remain safe since they’re just doing a job.

Disneyland Has Even More Spectral Happenings

While these were all the moments spoken about in the Reddit thread, there are still plenty of rumors and stories about haunted moments at Disneyland Resort. There are reports of Walt Disney taking an after-hours train ride or even talks of him smoking in a stairwell. Others believe that past deaths at the Park have resulted in their spirits remaining inside the attractions where they died.

Every Disney Park has a history behind it, especially Disneyland. This isn’t just a physical history, like old drawings or pieces of a ride, but a spiritual history that can be felt by Guests whenever they enter the Happiest Place on Earth. It’s just a question of whether it’s a wave of nostalgia or a ghost wishing that you have a Zip-a-dee-doo-dah Day.

