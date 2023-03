The reimagined Disneyland Toontown opened a week ago at Disneyland Park, aiming to be more inclusive to all Guests. Centered around a magical dreaming tree in CenTOONial Park, the new Mickey’s Toontown features three thrilling attractions (Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, Chip ‘N’ Dale’s GADGETCoaster, and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway) and visits with classic characters like Mickey Mouse, Pluto, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pete the Cat, Clarabelle Cow, Goofy, Chip ‘n’ Dale, and more.

But some Guests aren’t pleased with the update to Disneyland Park. Disney TikToker Glenn Haney (@glenn.haney) shared multiple videos from his first impression of the reimagined land. In one, he stood in shock and remarked on the overwhelming number of children around him:

“Children don’t have money. So…” he joked in the caption.

In another TikTok, Haney speculated what Walt Disney Imagineers must have been thinking when they designed the new Mickey’s Toontown:

“The Imagineers were like, ‘We have a fountain over here. Let’s rip it out so we can put some strollers, and we’ll just put a fountain over here,’” Haney said before rolling his eyes. “It just closed for what, like, five years?”

But even though Haney was laughing, many Disney Parks fans were unhappy that he complained about children at Disneyland Resort.

“Imagine being an adult and complaining about Disneyland,” @greatdayforhockey wrote.

“It IS kinda intended for children…” said @_disneyman. “So there’s gotta be a place to put the strollers.”

Still, others empathized with Haney’s feelings. “The children can get lost; Toontown belongs to the memories of adult millennials now and forever,” @citiesoftheinterior joked.

“Disney needs an ‘Adult Day,’” @simileon agreed.

Share your thoughts on the new Disneyland Toontown with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.