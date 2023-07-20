Haunted Mansion Severely Injures Guest, Disney World Sued

A Disney World Guest claims that the iconic Haunted Mansion dark ride gave him “severe and permanent injuries” and is suing the Park for five figures.

In recent years, injuries at various theme parks seem to be on the uptick. While Disney Parks (and others) are designed to be places of thrills and chills, the danger is supposed to be fun and not, as this Guest alleges, actually result in bodily injury.

An Orange County, Florida, man named Billy Williams says (per Local10) that as he was attempting the Haunted Mansion ride at Disney World to join his wife, a Cast Member unexpectedly hit an emergency stop button, causing him to fall out.

Billy Williams’ lawsuit is asking for $50,000 in damages; as of press time, his exact alleged injuries were not specified.

The Walt Disney Company has not yet made a public statement about the latest Disney World lawsuit, but it doubtlessly does not appreciate having yet another legal issue at a time when the multimedia corporation is beset at all sides.

While Billy Williams’ lawsuit against Disney World is comparatively minor, it could not come at a worse time for the company: Justin Simien’s feature film adaptation of the Haunted Mansion is about to hit theaters, and any amount of negative press could hurt the film.

It also doesn’t help that the Haunted Mansion ride itself seems to continually be in the process of being shut down and reopened, further dampening enthusiasm for the movie.

Then, aside from this particular Disney World lawsuit, the Walt Disney Company is currently embroiled in a huge number of legal battles. The iconic company is currently battling Google in India over service charges and potential monopoly charges, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his “Don’t Say Gay” law and the First Amendment, and numerous allegations of copyright infringement.

Basically, the last thing that Disney World needs is more people getting injured because of its rides and more potential shutdowns because of it. At least, it might not be the worst thing you should be prepared to see at Disney World.

