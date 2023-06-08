Expect to See People Having Sex on Disney World Rides, Guest Argues

Walt Disney World rides are widely known as best-in-class, combining awe-inspiring technology and the magic of Disney stories to provide unforgettable experiences for Guests of all ages. Each attraction has its place in the theming of its respective Theme Park: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Each Disney ride has its rules, from the decades-old thrills, like Space Mountain and Expedition Everest, to modern experiences like TRON Lightcycle / Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Some allow phones and hats, while others require all personal items to be placed in Guests’ pockets or a locker. But all ban unsafe behavior, like climbing out of the ride vehicle or engaging in inappropriate physical contact with other Guests.

Still, one Disney Parks fan recently argued that Guests should expect to see adults having sex on Walt Disney World rides. Furthermore, they suggested that there’s nothing wrong with such behavior:

Sex on Disneyland rides

“‘Because Cast Members will call you out and it will be the highlight of our day.’ Am I supposed to care?” the anonymous fan asked in a post shared by Reddit user u/JadedDepartures. “…Most adults have had sex in public places.”

Commenters were shocked by the Guest’s flippant admission to a crime, and one that can cause lifelong damage at that.

“He’s very lucky they’ll only call him out, public sex will get you on the sex offender list and good luck getting a job finding another partner or even making new friends when they discover you’re on the sex offender list,” u/Artsyscrubers wrote. “Also it’s incredibly f**king gross to have sex on a Disney ride, you know where f**king CHILDREN are???”

Inside the Magic does not recommend engaging in inappropriate behavior on Walt Disney World rides. Guests have been kicked out of the Disney Parks for having intercourse on attractions, and Cast Members have the legal right to call the police in such situations. Even the darkest rooms have infrared cameras!

