Could Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Be Getting a Standby Line Soon?

Yesterday was the EPCOT After Hours event, where Guests could remain inside the Park well after closing. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind tested its standby line for the second time since the ride opened to the public.

Here’s how it went.

EPCOT After-Hours Event Explained

EPCOT’S After Hours event runs through select nights until August 24, with the first one taking place yesterday evening.

According to recent reports, fans and Guests weren’t too happy with how things went down.

Still, numerous Guests from around the globe flocked to EPCOT in hopes of getting to ride their favorite attractions with minimal wait times for three hours of delight, tasty sips, snacks, and early entry into the Park starting at 7 p.m.

EPCOT isn’t the only Walt Disney World Park having these After Hours events; Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon are also participating this summer.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Tests Standby Line for the Second Time Ever

Opening in May of last year, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is easily one of the best attractions EPCOT has to offer, even going up against popular rides like Tron Lightcycle / Run, which is also a famous ride with some minor discrepancies inside the Magic Kingdom.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has only had a virtual queue, which I was fortunate to utilize on my most recent trip to WDW. Although a great idea, the virtual line seems highly unpopular among Disney folks. Getting up at dawn to hopefully get in a “line” to ride something much later in your day tends to only work on certain occasions.

Fresh Baked! on Twitter reposted a video released by AllEars.Net where the standby line can be seen as Guests poured in to ride the attraction.

Per these official reports, it’s apparent that Guests were more than thrilled at the news of getting to ride this attraction more than once, thanks to the standby line tested yesterday during the After Hours event at EPCOT.

With the standby line being tested on this ride, one can only guess how long it will be until EPCOT officially does away with the awful virtual queue line, in which Guests can only ride the attraction once per day.

We will just have to wait and see how things turn out for the standby line for Cosmic Rewind during these After Hours events.

Are you looking forward to standing in a standby line for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind soon?