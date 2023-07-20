Disney World Pressured to Ban Children From Popular Experience

As social media users continue to target and mock “Disney Adults,” some Walt Disney World Resort fans are switching focus. Many want one beloved Disney experience to cater to grown-up fans and exclude young Guests.

Trader Sam’s, a tiki bar at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, is beloved among adult Disney Guests. Despite being a hotspot for complex cocktails and shots, children are allowed at the Walt Disney World bar until 8 p.m.

But some fans want to see that change.

“Limited seating already, don’t bring your kids, one of the few places left in Disney you can go without a bunch of kids, let them enjoy it when they are older,” Reddit user u/automoton86 wrote. “Sorry I don’t mean to sound so rude I just remember a time in there and someone brought like 5 kids, two running around the place, one crying cause they were scared when the fancy drinks are served and things get weird in there.”

“Usually when we go we are taking shots and hollering,” u/NRM1109 agreed. “I guess some people bring their kids… But the whole babies and children in bars has always been so confusing to me.”

Others said they didn’t like that children were allowed at Trader Sam’s but appreciated the 8 p.m. rule.

“I generally not a fan of having kids inside Sam’s, but I appreciate the compromise of only allowing them until 8pm,” u/Runmiked said. “For me it’s more having an escape for adults rather than any concern about or for kids.”

“Kids don’t want to be there and are often dragged along… because the parent want to go,” u/hideandsee added. “I think it’s a learning opportunity in patience, but it’s already a hot long day at Disney.”

Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Bar is one of Walt Disney World Resort’s best-kept secrets. Located at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, this magical experience is inspired by its Disneyland Resort counterpart, Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar. Please note that Trader Sam’s is first-come, first-served. Reservations are not accepted.

“You grotto check out this tropical tiki bar that captures the romance of the South Seas through unique food and drinks. Be sure to arrive early!” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Venture in to this tranquil hideaway for an enchanting evening packed with fantastic fun and delightful surprises. Explore the whimsically themed lounge—festooned with ancient artifacts and exotic treasures—or set sail for the open-air Tiki Terrace for a relaxing sip or nibble under the starry sky.”

“Does the name Trader Sam sound familiar? If you’re a long-time Disney fan, it should. Many years ago, famed Adventureland explorer Trader Sam was bitten by the bartending bug. And ever since then, Sam has searched for exotic ingredients to mix into magical libations.”

