Fans Want More “Woke” Changes to Pirates of the Caribbean

A once-despised change to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort is gaining popularity.

Pirates of the Caribbean

Perhaps one of the most iconic Disney Parks attractions, Pirates of the Caribbean has taken Guests on “stranger tides” at Magic Kingdom, Disneyland Park, Tokyo Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris for decades. The dark ride inspired the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean franchise starring Johnny Depp – and an animatronic of his iconic Captain Jack Sparrow was later added to the attraction.

“Set sail on a swashbuckling voyage to a long-forgotten time and place when pirates and privateers ruled the seas,” the Disney ride description reads. “Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, ‘Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).’”

“Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!”

Controversy

Pirates of the Caribbean underwent multiple changes in the last few decades, including the addition of Captain Jack Sparrow animatronics. But more recent changes included a noose removed from the Disneyland Resort attraction and the switch from a male pirate holding women’s clothing to a map.

The biggest Pirates of the Caribbean update came in 2018 when both United States Disney Parks altered the ride’s iconic auction scene. The pirates once auctioned women, with one particularly beloved animatronic shouting, “We wants the Redhead!”

Amid the #MeToo movement, Disney felt it better to positively represent women positively in one of its most popular attractions. The once-subservient, silent Redhead now runs the auction, selling off chickens and eggs to pirates of all kinds.

At the time, many Disney Parks fans decried the so-called “woke” change. Some felt it wrong to misrepresent pirates – who stole, raped, pillaged, etc. But history shows that women were pirates. The Pirates of the Caribbean films even feature one, Elizabeth Swann/Elizabeth Turner (Keira Knightley).

Years later, some fans are vocalizing their delight at the feminist update. TikToker @jointhefight.ca shared this tribute to the updated ride, which many users liked:

“Shout out to Disney: For changing this scene in Pirates of the Caribbean,” they wrote. “They now sell eggs & chickens, not women.”

“I know that Disney is a [controversial] topic, but I will always be grateful for this,” the Guest added.

