Surprising Disney Project Could Finally Bring Back Johnny Depp

Disney and Johnny Depp have had a long and storied history with one another. Though the celebrated actor was the lead actor in one of the company’s most profitable franchises, he faded into obscurity. Fans have longed for Depp to return to Pirates of the Caribbean, and it appears that could finally happen soon.

Though most fans have been begging for the actor to appear in another live-action film, Disney might be pumping the breaks on the reunion. During his infamous trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp stated in court that he would not return to work on the Pirates franchise “even for $300 million.”

Still, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has backed up his lead actor and hinted at Johnny Depp returning to the franchise at some point. Whether he makes a cameo appearance in the upcoming franchise reboot/sequel or is the subject of his own film, everyone wants to see the “best pirate that ever lived” back on the big screen.

Disney has been playing the long game by not directly involving Depp in anything, though it could be a smokescreen to throw fans off from his eventual return. Whatever the case is, everyone has been getting impatient regarding his big return.

It could also be that the House of Mouse also intends to bring the actor back in a more unique way. Instead of directly welcoming Johnny Depp back in a new movie, they could simply test the waters of his return via their many other projects. One of which is their celebrated video game: Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a video game that allows players to interact with iconic Disney characters while building out their perfect valley filled with nods to the epic company.

‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ Could Bring Back Johnny Depp

Can you guess the themes included in our next Star Path by these emojis?

– ☠️⛵🦜

– 🎃🍬

– 😱🎄 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) August 15, 2023

Though it is not much of a hint, the above tweet from Disney Dreamlight Valley showcases emojis that indicate that Pirates of the Caribbean and The Nightmare Before Christmas are next on the list for downloadable content for the game.

This content is known as “Starpaths” and allows players to design their valley with all things Disney, which includes decorations, clothing, and furniture. The first Starpath showcased Disney Parks content, which players could use to place iconic rides in their villages. The second was focused on Pixar movies.

With Pirates of the Caribbean incoming, we imagine that Disney Dreamlight Valley will certainly include players interacting with Captain Jack Sparrow. While it has not yet been announced, Disney could floor everyone by revealing that Johnny Depp will be the character’s voice.

Disney could test Depp’s arrival on the video game, allowing the company to gauge then the success they would have if he were to be involved with the franchise once again.

Disney Dreamlight Valley already features Disney actors like Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Auli’i Cravalho as Moana, and Jodi Benson as Ariel. Johnny Depp could easily be implanted in the game as the voice of Captain Jack, effectively securing his Disney return.

It might also benefit the actor from returning to total capacity with a costume and filming by just showing up and recording lines for the character, which could be far more manageable for Depp. He is currently busy being a musician, so his schedule might be a bit too packed.

There are the current industry strikes to consider, so Johnny Depp could have been contacted earlier on and recorded his lines for Disney Dreamlight Valley. Though there is no current release date for this new content, we imagine it would arrive sometime in the fall, especially considering the holidays would make sense for Nightmare Before Christmas content.

Should the Pirates of the Caribbean content arrive sometime in September, it would have meant it was recorded months before, and that would have been enough time to get Johnny Depp in the studio—or so we hope.

What do you think of Johnny Depp potentially being in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!