Johnny Depp Might Ditch ‘Pirates’ Franchise For Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Role

Johnny Depp might abandon his beloved role as Jack Sparrow for another pirate in the Star Wars universe instead.

After Depp’s infamous court trial with Amber Heard, the actor has made a comeback. After she accused him of abuse, amongst other accusations, Depp’s career fell apart. He was no longer Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, he wasn’t Jack Sparrow anymore, and no one in Hollywood would cast him in a movie. The actor still hasn’t landed a major role since the trial outside of a role in a French movie, but Depp could end up working with Disney again.

That doesn’t mean the actor will start back as the Captain of the Black Pearl sailing the seven seas. Instead, Star Wars could give the actor a role that would change the Parks. Hondo Ohnaka. Jim Cummings voiced the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and at Galaxy’s Edge in the parks. While the voice of Hondo is iconic, Depp could do a great job at portraying the character in live-action, and with all of the recent animated characters going to live-action, it makes sense that Hondo would be next.

For those who think that Jim Cummings would just return to voice the role, Star Wars isn’t concerned about recasting for live-action. Rosario Dawson is living proof. While Ashley Eckstein voices the character in any animated project, Dawson is there to be the physical Jedi that wields the lightsabers. The same thing could happen for Hondo, where Depp portrays the live-action side of the character while Cummings continues the voice work.

If Depp stars as Hondo, he would be unrecognizable. Portraying a Weequay captain wouldn’t immediately let fans know that it’s Depp underneath all of the makeup and prosthetics, which would make it easier for Disney to bring Depp sooner to play Hondo first than as Jack Sparrow. Depp’s reputation is still an issue for some fans who still side with Heard, and Depp has no interest in being in another Hollywood movie.

Disney isn’t ready for Jack Sparrow to grace the big screen yet, but Hondo Ohnaka’s time to shine could soon happen with Depp or another actor that Lucasfilm can trust to portray the iconic pirate.

