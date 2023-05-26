‘Star Wars’ Sources Tease Return of Fan-Favorite ‘Clone Wars’ Character in ‘Ahsoka’

After years of speculation, a recent report might’ve just confirmed that an all-time favorite character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars will make his live-action debut in Ahsoka.

Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” is gearing up to expand with the upcoming Disney+ Ahsoka show. Starring Rosario Dawson as the titular ex-Jedi, the series will see her teaming up with Star Wars Rebels’ Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to face off against a Galactic-level threat: Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Watch the official teaser trailer for Ahsoka below:

Other new additions will make their way into the Star Wars universe with Ahsoka, including the mysterious Baylon Skoll, played by the late Ray Stevenson, and his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno).

But according to a new report, one face rumored to appear in Ahsoka will be very familiar to fans of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series—a face you’ve probably seen millions of times.

One Take News, the same outlet that previously revealed various directors of the Star Wars series Skeleton Crew, reported on Thursday that Temuera Morrison is allegedly set to return to the galaxy far, far away in Ahsoka.

Morrison, a franchise legend, first debuted in the Star Wars universe in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) as Jango Fett and went on to become the face and voice of the Clone Troopers in several Star Wars live-action projects. More recently, he returned as Jango’s son, the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett, in Season 2 of The Mandalorian and again in his Disney+ spinoff show, The Book of Boba Fett.

One Take reports that Morrison will feature in the Ahsoka series in some capacity, though his exact role has yet to be confirmed. However, they believe that the actor will play the fan-favorite clone, Captain Rex, Ahsoka’s close ally and friend. As of now, the outlet doesn’t know if Morrison will be playing Rex in flashback sequences or if he’ll play a present-day Rex.

Morrison has previously expressed his interest in playing a live-action Captain Rex, meaning he could be keeping his surprise role in Ahsoka hush-hush until the show premieres in August. The character was first introduced in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie in 2008 and appeared in all seven seasons of the immensely popular show of the same name.

At Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022, Morrison expressed interest in playing both Rex and Commander Cody in future live-action Star Wars projects, joking that they “look a little like me.”

In April, he told Dexerto at Supanova Melbourne that he’d “love to do a Captain Rex [project] of some kind,” adding that it would be “cool” to “play one of the clones.”

However, if the recent report is accurate, there’s also the possibility that Morrison could play a different clone, but in the context of Ahsoka, that seems unlikely. With the upcoming series set to be a spiritual successor to Rebels, it only makes sense that Rex would once again team up with the crew of the Ghost, as the character featured heavily in several episodes of the animated series.

Seeing Captain Rex outside of animation would be a dream come true to many fans, who have long been championing the character’s live-action debut. Audiences did get a glimpse at Morrison in live-action, non-CGI trooper armor for the first time in the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi show, where the actor appeared for a brief cameo as a veteran of the 501st legion—which Rex led during the war.

We have yet to see Rex—and most clones, at that—in live-action, and Morrison is at the perfect age to play an older version of the character. Surely, fans would be ecstatic to see Rex fighting alongside his former Jedi commander and even more so to finally see a clone getting a leading role in a live-action Star Wars project.

All will be revealed when Ahsoka arrives on Disney+ this August.

