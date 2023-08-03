‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Exec Abandons Johnny Depp for Will Smith

One of the biggest hot-button topics among Disney fans in the last year has been around the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Johnny Depp’s potential involvement.

The Disney franchise, which all started with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), has gone on to make more than $4.5 billion at the box office. Much of that success is due in part to Johnny Depp and his portrayal of the beloved character Captain Jack Sparrow. The franchise currently stands at five films, but Disney has already confirmed it is developing more scripts to continue the franchise, most likely moving on from Johnny Depp.

Though Depp is reportedly “open” to returning to Disney, the company has not released any kind of updated statement and, as of now, it would seem that the franchise is moving forward without Johnny Depp. Though, it should be noted that there are rumors that Keira Knightley (Elizabeth Swann Turner) and Orlando Bloom (Will Turner) could reprise their roles.

One of the driving forces behind the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Bruckheimer is a renowned Hollywood producer known for his talent in producing action-packed and visually stunning films. His collaboration with Disney on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was instrumental in bringing the project to life and turning it into a global phenomenon.

Jerry Bruckheimer’s expertise in delivering high-quality entertainment, coupled with the charismatic performance of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, played a significant role in attracting audiences and making the franchise a commercial juggernaut. The movies’ budgets were substantial, allowing for breathtaking special effects, elaborate set designs, and grandiose action sequences.

However, it seems that Bruckheimer is putting Pirates of the Caribbean on hold to work on another project, this time with actor Will Smith.

In the latest report, Sony revealed that Bad Boys 4 would be released on June 14, 2024. The movie is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and written by Chris Bremner. Bruckheimer, who has been involved with the franchise before, is serving as an Executive Producer, the same role that he plays in POTC.

The first film, titled Bad Boys, was released in 1995 and directed by Michael Bay. It starred Will Smith as Detective Mike Lowrey and Martin Lawrence as Detective Marcus Burnett. The two detectives, who are also best friends, find themselves embroiled in a dangerous case involving stolen drugs and millions of dollars. The movie is a rollercoaster of action and humor as the duo attempts to retrieve the drugs, protect a witness, and take down the ruthless criminals responsible.

The success of the first film spawned two sequels– Bad Boys II (2003) and Bad Boys For Life (2020)– and the franchise ended up making more than $841 million at the box office.

It’s not expected that this movie will cause a delay in the production of POTC, as Disney is currently halted anyway due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes. For now, though, it will be interesting to see what the movie looks like when it is released and what Bruckheimer can bring to Sony’s franchise, which is looking for its strongest installment at the box office this time around.

